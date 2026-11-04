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The National Road Safety Authority announced a key restriction on where Traffictech enforcement cameras would be deployed across Ghana

NRSA Director-General Abraham Amaliba explained that roads lacking proper speed limit signs would be excluded from the digital enforcement system

A high-level government meeting on Tuesday, November 3, brought together multiple ministers, the police, and transport operators to agree on the rollout approach

Ghana's National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has confirmed that its digital traffic enforcement system, Traffictech, will initially be limited to roads where speed limit signs are clearly visible to motorists.

Ghana’s NRSA says Traffictech cameras will operate only on roads with visible speed limit signs, after officials agreed on rollout rules to ensure fair enforcement. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

NRSA Director-General Abraham Amaliba made the announcement on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, during a broader conversation about Ghana's road safety blueprint.

He framed the restriction as a matter of basic fairness, arguing that drivers should not face penalties on roads where the state had not fulfilled its own responsibilities.

"So we cannot use 21st-century digital policing to apply to 19th-century broken-down infrastructure. You know what that means. Our infrastructure is broken," he said.

Cameras Restricted to Roads With Visible Speed Limits

Amaliba was clear that the cameras would only be activated in areas where speed limit signs were already erected and legible.

He pointed to the stretch along Boundary Road towards Mahama Road in Accra as one location that met the criteria, noting that the 50 kilometres per hour limit was already posted there.

"But we don't have the road infrastructure, I mean the signs, the cameras will not be used in those places," he explained, adding that the system would expand as road signage improved across the country.

He also acknowledged that the operational arrangement had been in place before the public discussion, but that it had not been communicated clearly enough to allow the public to understand how the system worked.

"At that meeting, it was made clear, and if you ask ACP Obeng, that has been the modus operandi. It was not explained for people to know that the cameras are only deployed in areas where the speed limits exist," he said.

Senior officials reached agreement on deployment approach

The position was formalised at a meeting held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, which brought together a cross-section of government and transport stakeholders.

Those present included the Minister for the Interior, the Minister for Local Government, the Minister for Transport, the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), the NRSA, and representatives from the transport sector.

Amaliba stressed that the gathering was meant to establish a shared understanding of how Traffictech would roll out across the country.

He also noted that a dedicated Traffictech committee had been meeting ahead of the rollout to handle preparatory work, and credited the committee with laying the groundwork for the system's implementation.

"There's a Traffictech committee that meets, and before the rollout, this committee met regularly. And that committee is what did its work till this day, so we have the rollout," he said.

The Director-General summed up the authority's position plainly:

"So it is only fair that we do not punish people for our own inadequacies."

Ghana rolls out a new automated traffic enforcement system, and Berla Mundi shares how it is changing motorists' behaviour on the roads. Image credit: Berla Mundi/Facebook

Source: UGC

TraffiTech-GH goes live as Berla Mundi react

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's reckless drivers may have finally met their match, and TV personality Berla Mundi has noticed.

The popular presenter took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her astonishment at the sudden and dramatic shift in driving behaviour on the country's streets, crediting the government's new automated traffic enforcement system, TraffiTech-GH, for the transformation.

TraffiTech-GH launched on Monday, November 2, 2026, making Ghana the first country to deploy a fully automated system that detects speeding violations and delivers electronic fines directly to motorists, with zero roadside interaction required.

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Source: YEN.com.gh