Ibrahim Mahama, the owner of Engineers & Planners, promised to ensure better infrastructure development in Damang and neighbouring communities

The brother of President John Mahama made this promise during the official handing over ceremony of the Damang mine to Engineers & Planners

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video online thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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The government of Ghana has officially taken over the Damang mine from Goldfields Ghana Limited, and in return, handed it over to Ibrahim Mahama's Engineers & Planners.

The handover took place at a ceremony in Damang, in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, Western region, on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Ibrahim Mahama pledges better infrastructure development in Damang after taking over the mine. Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Facebook

Addressing the chiefs, dignitaries, and people present at the event, Ibrahim Mahama, the owner of Engineers & Planners, promised the residents of Damang that they would help develop the town.

Ibrahim Mahama added that he had great plans for the Damang community and its neighbouring communities. He listed some infrastructure that his company would develop in the community.

"If we all put our minds together, this is a success story. The plans I have for Damang are not a joke. I just want to prove that we can invest in ourselves in this country."

"We've applied for Damang to have an airport, and within six months, we will have an airport so that we can fly to Accra easily. In the next two years, we will be able to drive from here to Cape Coast on a concrete or asphalt road. This is not political talk; this is real talk. We are looking to put two big hospitals in Damang. Whatever money we make from here, we will reinvest it here," he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ibrahim Mahama's promises to Damang stires reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Moses Osuani Mayonu said:

"Let make him the next Dangote in Ghana."

Kofi Tutu wrote:

"That's a promise from a businessman and not a politician."

Kwame James Born said:

"A promise from Ibrahim is sealed...I never saw him promise before but he has done a lot to help.....with this promise, my self am confident he meant it."

Henry Gh wrote:

"Let me say this again: Let's come together as a nation and handover ALL the mining sites to him. There's sense in this than giving our resources to expatriates. If you agree, hit the like button."

Shamsudeen Yahya said:

"Let’s not stand in his way. Let’s give him all the support needed to actualize this promise for the people. "

Source: YEN.com.gh