Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has made a rare public appearance as she stepped out for Afreximbank’s CANEX WKND 2026 creative economy festival in Lagos, Nigeria

The award-winning actress wore a black floor-length Orire SS27 gown fresh off the runway, in photos shared on Instagram by her celebrity stylist Veronica Odeka

Erica Nlewedim, Steve Chuks and many other fans gushed over her look, with one fan jokingly blaming Genevieve for the heat instead of El Niño

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has made a rare public appearance as she stepped out for Afreximbank’s CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Genevieve Nnaji makes a rare public appearance as she steps out for CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos. Photo source: Veronica Odeka/Instagram, Genevieve Nnaji/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Photos of the actress were shared on Instagram by celebrity stylist Veronica Odeka on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

CANEX WKND, organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), is a creative economy festival taking place in Lagos from November 5 to 8, 2026.

The event brings together players from Africa’s fashion, film, music, arts and literature industries.

Genevieve, known for keeping a low profile, is rarely seen at public events. Her latest outing has since got fans and colleagues talking on social media.

Inside Genevieve Nnaji’s look for CANEX WKND

In the photos, Genevieve wore a black floor-length Orire SS27 gown with draped sleeves and gathered detailing at the front.

Completing the look were a round black clutch and drop earrings, with her long hair styled in soft waves.

“She’s on her way. @genevievennaji wearing @orireofficial SS27 fresh off the runway to @creativeafricanexus,” Odeka wrote.

Her hair was done by @angel_hairboss, while @ameriecode handled her makeup.

The Instagram post from Veronica Odeka, in which she shares photos of Genevieve Nnaji, is below.

Erica Nlewedim, others gush over Genevieve Nnaji

Over 38,000 people have liked the post, which drew reactions from celebrities and fans. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

stevechuks_ said:

“I love when you style her!! 😍😍😍”

ericanlewedim said:

“Wowww no wonder everywhere became hot 🥵🔥😍😍😍”

chrisosemene said:

“Definition of we don’t step out all the time, but when we do - WE STEP OUT!! 🔥🔥”

iamaliciacvalentine said:

“The best to ever do it. Still beautiful made.”

somtoeze said:

“They lied to us about El Niño, na Genny dey cause the heat 😢🤭”

coolestyem said:

“Super gorgeous 😍❤️”

Zanetor’s daughters make rare public appearance

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made a rare public appearance with two of her daughters.

They attended the one-year memorial service for former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Friday, October 23, 2026. Zanetor’s children have largely been kept out of the public eye by the family.

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was among the dignitaries at the service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh