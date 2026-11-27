Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has shared how he acquired several abandoned aircraft for his cultural project in Tamale

The renowned artist disclosed the individual prices of the aircraft and the financial challenges he encountered during the acquisition process

He also explained why he chose to maintain the original appearance of the aircraft despite their deteriorating condition

Renowned Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has opened up about the financial and logistical challenges he encountered while acquiring abandoned aircraft at the airport in Accra.

Ibrahim Mahama speaks on the huge sum involved in acquiring abandoned Ghana Airways plane. Image credit: Ibrahimmahama

Source: UGC

The internationally recognised artist acquired several decommissioned aircraft as part of his efforts to preserve Ghana's aviation history and promote education through his cultural project in Tamale.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Ibrahim Mahama disclosed that the acquisition came with unexpected financial obligations.

Ibrahim Mahama details aircraft purchase prices

According to Starr FM, Ibrahim Mahama purchased some of the aircraft for $5,000 and $10,000, while the most expensive one cost approximately $30,000.

However, airport authorities informed him that the previous owners owed the airport company approximately $1.7 million, which he was required to settle to facilitate their release.

The aircraft included three Starbow planes and an old CityLink aircraft, some of which had been abandoned or offered for sale as scrap.

Ibrahim Mahama explained that he initially intended to acquire railway trains but turned his attention to the aircraft following delays in securing them.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Dr Muhsin, a native of Tamale, who helped facilitate negotiations with the airport company.

Ibrahim Mahama explains preserving abandoned aircraft

The Ghanaian artist explained that he deliberately avoided refurbishing the exterior of the aircraft, choosing instead to preserve their original markings, oil stains and signs of deterioration.

According to him, these physical features carry historical significance and should be preserved for future generations.

The aircraft have since become part of the collection at Red Clay, his cultural complex in Tamale, where they serve as educational and creative spaces.

The initiative allows children and other visitors to experience the interior of aircraft while learning about aviation, history and creativity.

Through the project, Ibrahim Mahama has transformed abandoned transport infrastructure that would otherwise have been dismantled or left unused into valuable educational and cultural resources.

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Source: YEN.com.gh