Dancehall star Shatta Wale has gifted Nigerian streamer Carter Efe stacks of US dollars in a video shared on Instagram by the popular blogger GhHyper

Carter Efe, dressed in kente cloth with gold chains, looked visibly emotional as he held the 100 dollar notes after receiving the generous cash gift

Many social media users praised Shatta Wale for his generosity, with some describing the moment as a beautiful show of unity between Ghana and Nigeria

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has gifted Nigerian streamer Carter Efe dollars in a video that has got many talking.

Shatta Wale gifts Nigerian streamer Carter Efe dollars in a video that gets fans talking. Photo source: GhHyper/Instagram, Carter Efe, Shatta Wale/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Blogger GhHyper shared the clip on Instagram, saying the musician was “making the dollars rain” on the content creator.

Carter Efe is a popular Nigerian skit maker and streamer known for his viral comedy content. Earlier in 2026, he defeated singer Portable in a celebrity boxing match and was rewarded with ₦50 million.

He also reportedly secured a spot at Kai Cenat’s 2026 Streamer University. The video of his moment with Shatta Wale has since gained over 11,000 likes.

Shatta Wale showers Carter Efe with dollars

In the video, Shatta Wale stood in a room wearing a black T-shirt, a cap and a huge white chain as he counted 100-dollar notes.

Carter Efe, dressed in colourful kente cloth with gold chains and a matching headband, sat nearby. The Nigerian streamer appeared excited as the musician handed him the cash.

Another clip showed Carter Efe without his top, holding the dollars with an emotional expression on his face. It was unclear exactly how much money Shatta Wale gave him.

The Instagram video from GhHyper, in which Shatta Wale gifts Carter Efe dollars, is below.

Fans hail Shatta Wale’s gift to Carter Efe

Many social media users praised Shatta Wale’s generosity. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

seyanka_koroma said:

“You can never be my bro. You are my helper.”

abenaboampongmaa said:

“Our generous King.”

kooben_0 said:

“That’s black family. Ghana, Nigeria.”

chazflxy said:

“Nigerians are always grateful people. We know how to show gratitude, no matter the amount involved. Trust me, he is worth more than that money. However, that is who we are.”

the_asiedu said:

“This guy wan take Appiah Stadium en job ooo.”

Johnnie Hughes jabs Shatta Wale over Kofi Boat

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that media personality Johnnie Hughes subtly jabbed Shatta Wale after Kofi Boat’s guilty plea in the US.

He shared a video in which the dancehall star spoke about people labelling Kofi Boat a scammer. Shatta Wale, who calls Kofi Boat his godfather, had defended him after his arrest in 2025.

In his caption, Johnnie Hughes also remarked that the FBI was still in town. The post drew mixed reactions from social media users.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh