Naomi Donkor attended the naming ceremony of her late husband, Captain Frank Donkor's newborn baby at the Hebron Prayer Camp in Nsawam

The child of the late Captain Frank Donkor, who died in the Tema aircraft crash, was unveiled at the ceremony months after his passing

Elder Frank Donkor's family gathered at the event, with hundreds of congregants dressed in white filling the revival hall for the occasion

The newborn child of late Captain Frank Donkor has been officially named at a ceremony held at the Hebron Prayer Camp in Nsawam, Ghana, bringing together his widow, Naomi Donkor, and the broader Donkor family months after the pilot died in the Tema aircraft crash in March 2026.

Captain Frank Donkor's newborn baby is unveiled at the Hebron Prayer Camp months after the Tema aircraft crash. Photo source: Hebron Prayer Camp, @emmanuelasante2701/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The naming ceremony took place on Sunday, 22 November 2026, inside the church packed with hundreds of congregants dressed predominantly in white.

The baby boy, Junior Frank Donkor, was named after his late father eight months after his tragic death in March 2026.

Elder Philip, an elder of Hebron Prayer Camp, filmed and shared videos on TikTok, which quickly gained attention.

A child born after tragedy

Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor, the eldest son of Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp and a professional pilot with 15 years of experience, lost his life in the Tema aircraft crash on 16 March 2026 in a microlight aircraft accident at Site 17 in Tema Community One before he could witness the birth of his child.

His brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, also lost his life in the same crash, leaving the family and their congregation in deep mourning.

The funeral service for the deceased brothers took place at the State House Forecourt in Accra on March 28, 2026.

Family members (including father Elder Frank Donkor and Captain Frank's wife, Naomi Donkor), church members, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu were present at the solemn event.

The unveiling of the baby at the Hebron Prayer Camp ceremony marked a deeply emotional milestone for the Donkor family, who gathered to receive and dedicate the newborn in the spirit of faith and remembrance.

Elder Frank Donkor and his wife, Mama Sarah, representing the paternal family, joined Naomi Donkor at the event, where the child was introduced to the congregation amidst prayer and praise.

The TikTok footage, shared by Elder Philip, captured the reverent and celebratory atmosphere inside the hall as the congregation came together to support the grieving yet resilient family.

The TikTok videos of the naming ceremony from the Hebron Prayer Camp in Nsawam are below:

Reactions to Captain Frank Donkor's baby unveiling

The video drew widespread emotional reactions from social media users, many of whom were moved by the family's show of love and solidarity.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

MIZDELA said:

"We all know Noami is not going to lift a finger on that baby😂😂😂. The grandparents have their son back🥰."

360 STORE GH wrote:

"As you pray for a marriage partner, pray that you marry into a good family too."

Akosua Serwaa shared:

"Wherever this man's son is, he will be proud of his dad. Wooow, such an awesome man. He has shown the lady love and support paaa."

Captain Frank Donkor's widow speaks after burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Captain Frank Donkor’s widow, Naomi, and her first public post after her husband’s burial on March 28, 2026.

After being seen grieving at the funeral, Naomi appeared calm as she sang gospel music and shared messages of faith in a moving video.

Her post drew an outpouring of prayers and encouragement from Ghanaians as she navigates her loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh