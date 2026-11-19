Prominent businessman and Ferotex Group CEO Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh reportedly died in a motor accident on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex or Oshobaba, was travelling back to Enugu when the crash occurred on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

An Enugu-based social media influencer shared a video from the accident scene, triggering an outpouring of grief across social media

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Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, the billionaire businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Ferotex Group, has reportedly died following a motor accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday morning, November 19, 2026.

Festus Oshaba-Onuh dies on Thursday morning, November 19, 2026, in a crash along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. Photos: Ferotex.

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian businessman, widely recognised by the monikers Ferotex and Oshobaba, was on his way back to Enugu when the crash took place. He was considered one of the most prominent business figures from the Nsukka zone of Enugu State, and news of his reported passing quickly sent shockwaves through the state's business community.

How News of Oshaba-Onuh's Death Broke

The story first emerged after Enugu-based social media influencer Chijinkem Ugwuanyi posted a video on Facebook showing the wreckage at the accident scene. The footage featured a badly damaged SUV believed to have been involved in the crash.

In an emotional tribute accompanying his post, Ugwuanyi described the loss as one that would be felt far beyond Enugu State.

He wrote:

"Sun Set At Noon... The fatal motor accident that killed Oshaba-Onuh, also known as Oshobaba, along Enugu/Port Harcourt Express road this morning. The richest man from Nsukka zone was travelling back home to Enugu State this morning when this happened. This is a total loss for the whole world."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions Trail Oshaba-Onuh's Reported Death

The news drew an immediate response from Nigerians online, with many mourning the businessman while also pointing to the persistent dangers of travelling on Nigerian expressways.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@HorlarJhidey stated:

"Once you enter an expressway in Naija, it is you and your God... forget the kind of car you are driving Bad roads Many drivers are intoxicated Inexperienced drivers No ambulance God rest his so"

@Akaonyewete1 noted:

"God!! I just remembered the day this man came to check on the road construction his firm is handling in my street. May God rest his soul."

Wode Maya loses mother

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya had announced the passing of his mother, Margaret Hayford, on what would have been her birthday on November 19, 2026

Wode Maya shared a black-and-white photo of his late mother alongside a memorial graphic bearing her name and the years 1958–2026.

The travel influencer disclosed that he said his final goodbye to his mother a month before her birthday, describing the weeks since as among the most painful of his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh