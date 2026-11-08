GMB 2026 first runner-up Sessinam has been named co-host of TV3’s Mentor Season 15, the Limitless edition, alongside popular TV3 presenter and actor Godwin Namboh

The announcement came less than a month after the Volta Region representative finished second behind Nana Konadu at the pageant’s grand finale held in Accra

Sessinam thanked Media General, the GMB organisers and her supporters, while many fans flooded her Facebook page with warm messages of congratulations and heartfelt praise

GMB 2026 first runner-up Sessinam has been named co-host of TV3’s Mentor Season 15 alongside presenter Godwin Namboh.

GMB 2026 first runner-up Sessinam is named co-host of TV3 Mentor Season 15. Photo source: TV3 Ghana/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The Volta Region representative finished second at the 20th edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Bono Region’s Nana Konadu won the crown at the grand finale held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Sessinam took home GH¢100,000 for her first runner-up finish. Many fans had believed she deserved the crown after a strong run in the competition.

Her new role on TV3 comes less than a month after the pageant ended.

Sessinam named Mentor XV host on TV3

TV3 Ghana announced the new hosts in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 8, 2026. In the post, the station introduced Godwin Namboh and Sessinam as hosts of Mentor 15, the Limitless edition.

A promotional poster billed Sessinam as Sessi Marie. Godwin Namboh is a TV3 presenter and actor who previously worked with MX24 TV.

Viewers were invited to catch the unveiling of the new season at 8pm the same day.

The Instagram post from TV3 Ghana, in which the station introduces Sessinam and Godwin Namboh as Mentor 15 hosts, is below.

Sessinam thanks supporters after TV3 appointment

Reacting to the news on Facebook, the beauty queen described her appointment as a new chapter and a beautiful beginning. She wrote:

“This is more than a personal milestone; it is a beautiful testament to what belief, support, and opportunity can make possible. From the GMB stage to co-hosting Mentor Season 15 in less than a month, I can only say God has been gracious!”

The 26-year-old also thanked Media General, APL, the GMB organisers and everyone who had journeyed with her from the beginning. Sessinam urged fans to join her on TV3 every Sunday for the new season, adding:

“From a dream to a new chapter, the journey continues. And believe me, the best is yet to come!”

The Facebook post from Sessinam, in which she celebrates her new role as Mentor Season 15 host, is below.

Fans celebrate Sessinam’s new TV3 role

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sappor Catherine said:

“The rejected stone is now the corner stone. I vividly remember how Sessinam was trolled on Facebook. Can something good come from Nazareth? I wish you well. Keep pushing regardless of all odds.”

Marvellous Milli said:

“I love this for you, our legacy Queen and the pride of the Volta. Congratulations, you’ll go far even without the crown. We love you, our own Sessinam.”

Akosua L Xorlali said:

“Congratulations, queen, you deserve everything of it.”

Worlali Kwadjo said:

“Go higher, higher, higher, dear.”

Catherine Catherine said:

“Indeed, the rejected stone becomes the corner stone. We do really praise THE ALMIGHTY for this great achievement. Go higher, our beautiful queen. The sky is your limit.”

Selorm sends message to Sessinam

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Selorm sent a heartfelt message to Sessinam after the GMB 2026 grand finale.

The fellow Volta Region queen shared a photo of Sessinam performing at the finale in Accra. Many fans agreed with Selorm, with some insisting Sessinam remained a true winner despite finishing second.

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Source: YEN.com.gh