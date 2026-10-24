Judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills has broken her silence on the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Konadu of Bono Region

Sunkwa-Mills pointed to three specific qualities she says set the new queen apart from the other finalists this season

The victory has been described as historic for Bono Region, with the judge expressing full confidence in Nana Konadu's reign

The 2026 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) has come and gone, but the conversations it sparked are far from over. Judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills has taken to Instagram to explain exactly what clinched the coveted GMB@20 Legacy crown for Bono Region's Nana Konadu.

2026 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills writes about why Bono Region's Nana Konadu won the 2026 GMB. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

2026 GMB explains why Nana Konadu won

In a heartfelt post shared on 20th October 2026, Sunkwa-Mills made clear that the decision was not taken lightly.

The judge acknowledged that the season was particularly competitive, crediting Nana Konadu's mental fortitude as a deciding factor.

Sunkwa-Mills also extended warm words to the other five finalists, calling the finale "a delightful showdown" and encouraging their regions, families, and supporters to celebrate their achievements.

"Congratulations to our new GMB@20 Legacy Queen Nana Konadu 👑👑👑👑 of Bono Region.Your performances delivered on all 3 qualities - Grace, Power and Presence. It was a tough season but your tenacity, courage and fighting spirit kept you going.

"The GMB crown is a powerful coveted crown with heavy responsibilities - I am confident that with your dedication, the right support, guidance and God's direction - your reign will be impactful and successful.🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉. We are all so proud of you! Your family is elated for you!."

"You've made history and elevated the Bono region onto a high pedastal - well done👌 Go shine, Queen Nana Konadu. To all our 6 beautiful and intelligent finalists queens - yesterday was a delightful show down - we join your regions, families, friends and supporters to celebrate your achievements - congratulations🎊."

The Instagram video is below:

Fans react to 2026 GMB judge post about Nana Konadu's victory

Some social media users have commented on 2026 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills' post about Nana Konadu's historic victory. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@connie_dabri wrote:

"You saw a queen in her 🙌❤️. You always say she carries grace, presence and power 👏", while @nancys_cakes1 added: "Tnk you for judging her to bring out her best."

The accessories brand @woman_by_sangel also celebrated their involvement in the grand finale, commenting:

"Beautiful ladies, beautifully adorned in elegance and grace! ✨ Thank you for choosing @woman_by_sangel to provide the accessories for such a special day. You all looked absolutely amazing! ❤️ A special thank you to Maame Jane for your expertise and fairness in judging Always 💐."

@macduray summed up the general mood, writing:

"Well deserved, all the finalists ate 💃🎉 Appreciate the good works of our Esteemed Judges. Aduana."

The Instagram video is below:

Lamiley wins 5th position in 2026 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lamiley’s victory at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026, including her journey through the competition and her call to preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage.

She broke down in tears when her name was announced, as fellow contestants rushed to embrace her on stage.

In her victory speech, she dedicated the crown to young Ghanaian girls with dreams.

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Source: YEN.com.gh