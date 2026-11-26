A Lagos State High Court in Ikoyi issued a bench warrant against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after he failed to appear in a contempt case tied to the Fountain of Life Church leadership dispute

The crisis at the church began when a faction of the Board of Trustees withdrew recognition of Jimmy as senior pastor, citing the church's constitution and a recording of his late father's alleged succession wishes

Jimmy previously told his congregation he had heard about the court injunction but had not been officially served with the documents

A Lagos State High Court has taken a dramatic step in the ongoing leadership battle at Fountain of Life Church, issuing a bench warrant for the arrest of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after he failed to show up for a contempt hearing.

Lagos State High Court issues an arrest warrant for popular pastor Jimmy Odukoya over his absence from a contempt hearing. Photo source: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin delivered the order against the renowned pastor and Nollywood actor on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at the Ikoyi High Court.

The judge also directed that the matter be sent back to the administrative judge for reassignment to a new court.

The Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis

The warrant is the latest escalation in a dispute that has gripped Fountain of Life Church, one of Nigeria's most prominent Pentecostal congregations.

A faction of the church's Board of Trustees moved to strip Jimmy of his title as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head, pointing to the church's constitution and a 2021 recording that allegedly captured Jimmy's late father Pastor Taiwo Odukoya outlining his preferred succession plan before his demise.

According to those trustees, the recording pointed to Pastor Kunle Areogun as the intended successor.

Pastor Rotimi Okpaise was subsequently named interim leader, but Jimmy flatly rejected the removal, maintaining that his 2023 appointment had been unanimous and remained valid.

An earlier court order had already restrained Jimmy from holding himself out as the church's Senior Pastor or spiritual head and from interfering in the administration of the church's affairs.

During a church service on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Jimmy addressed the situation directly with his congregation, saying he was aware of the injunction but had yet to receive the official paperwork.

"I heard there was an injunction against me. I heard, but I have not seen it, and I have not been served," he told worshippers.

His non-appearance in court has now resulted in the bench warrant being issued against him.

The X post announcing the arrest warrant against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is below:

Reactions to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's arrest warrant

The development drew strong reactions on social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on how a church dispute had reached this point.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@olulade15 wrote:

"Sadly, a small issue will now turn to a big issue. That is what lack of wisdom does. In all your getting, get WISDOM. The Bible can never be wrong. Wisdom would have solved the issue without lifting a finger."

@Cyunited1 said:

"Omo! This matter is taking another dimension. Arrest keh? Why can't they settle it in-house?"

@onlineguru_ commented:

"How did we get here? The church matter ended up in court. Should the court even be entertaining this sort of case?"

Jimmy Odukoya's wife speaks amid leadership crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's wife Mo Jasmine Daniel’s first public social media move after a leadership dispute erupted at The Fountain of Life Church.

The controversy intensified after a group identifying itself as the church’s Board of Trustees announced Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s removal as Senior Pastor.

Weeks earlier, Odukoya had introduced Mo to the congregation as his wife—making her decision to reshare his video of a warmly supportive crowd especially striking.

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Source: YEN.com.gh