A video showcasing the exterior and interior of businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban’s island mansion in Ada has surfaced online and sparked widespread discussion

The sprawling property, accessible only by boat, featured a long swimming pool, expansive interiors, an indoor cinema, and other eye-popping features

Kofi Amoa-Abban, one of the wealthiest men in Ghana, is the CEO of Rigworld Group, a massive conglomerate of oil and gas-themed businesses

A video showing the exterior and interior of popular businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban’s mansion, based on MK Island in Ada, has surfaced online and generated discussions.

Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghanaian oil & gas firm Rigworld and is considered one of the country’s wealthiest billionaires.

On December 28, 2025, GhOne Television aired the latest episode of their show Revealed, which chronicles the lives of the elite members of Ghanaian society.

The episode, uploaded to YouTube, showed a team of two presenters visiting Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban’s mansion, which is located on an island at Ada.

The YouTube video showed the majesty of the mansion combined with the luxurious nature of the entire island.

The home is surrounded by water, being on an island, and can only be accessed via a boat ride.

On arrival, visitors walk by a lengthy swimming pool before gaining access to the majestic home.

The interior is gargantuan in size and includes an indoor cinema, a sprawling master bedroom, a well-stocked bar, and a treatment plant for water treatment, with the entire facility powered by a massive solar installation.

The size and scale of Kofi Amoa-Abban’s mansion, coupled with its luxury and location on an exotic island, stirred reactions of awe and wonder from Ghanaians on social media.

Below is the YouTube video of Kofi Amoa-Abban’s mansion.

Kofi Amoa-Abban’s business empire

Popular Ghanaian businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban gained prominence in recent years not just due to his business acumen but through his philanthropic acts and proximity to the entertainment world.

As the CEO of Rigworld Group, he oversees a vast business empire that includes companies such as Rigworld International Services Ltd, Rigworld Solutions, Rigworld Training, Transatlantic Services Ltd, Axiss Shipping, KOKA Energy, and Rigworld Petroleum.

Kofi Amoa-Abban reportedly started his business from a small office in Osu before transforming it into his current empire.

Before Rigworld, he worked as a drill crew member for the company Atwood Hunter.

On May 30, 2019, Kofi Amoa-Abban became a household name after he brokered a historic peacekeeping summit between Ghana's two largest dancehall artists, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who were always feuding.

