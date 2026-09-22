Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale displayed a brand-new black Ferrari gifted to him by businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban in a video shared on Instagram on September 21, 2026

The luxury car came from Kofi Abban, an oil and gas tycoon widely known as one of Shatta Wale's godfathers in Ghana's entertainment industry for years

Fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, with some jokingly asking Shatta Wale to reserve them a seat in his new Ferrari too

Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken to social media to show off a brand-new black Ferrari gifted to him by businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban.

Shatta Wale poses beside the black Ferrari gifted to him by businessman Kofi Abban in a video shared on Instagram. Image credit: Shatta Wale/Kofi Abban (Facebook/Instagram).

Source: UGC

Shatta Wale and Kofi Abban share a relationship that goes back years, with the businessman widely regarded as one of the musician's godfathers.

Kofi Abban previously gifted him a Range Rover on his birthday after helping to broker peace for him. He has also opened his plush island mansion at Ada to Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian celebrities for a grand party.

The Ferrari gift adds to a long list of gestures the oil and gas mogul has extended to the dancehall star over the years.

Shatta Wale flaunts black Ferrari gift online

In a video shared on Instagram on September 21, 2026, Shatta Wale was seen standing beside the black Ferrari.

Dressed in a navy tracksuit, sunglasses, and bright orange boots, the musician struck a confident pose in front of the sports car, its glowing red taillights visible behind him.

The Ferrari itself was later shown parked on a wooden deck at night, its top raised, surrounded by tall palm trees and a softly lit perimeter wall.

The setting matched the same luxurious garage area where Kofi Abban had earlier presented him with the car.

Below is the Instagram video in which Shatta Wale flaunts his new Ferrari.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's new Ferrari

The video drew a wave of reactions from fans and fellow celebrities.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@agyeiwaa_official:

Ayyyyyy! Prepare my seat for me please

@countryboss_bukoum:

God Blɛss You @kofiamoa.abban 🔥

@director_kojo:

Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥

@nawty:

Congratulations 1Don🔥

Shatta Wale's tense encounter with Jomoro MP

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale appeared unhappy after Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey approached him onstage during his performance at Nkrumafest in Nkroful.

The MP reportedly informed him that his allocated performance time had come to an end, though the exact exchange could not be clearly heard over the crowd noise.

Shatta Wale did not immediately leave the stage and continued engaging the audience, appearing visibly displeased before Affo-Toffey addressed the crowd herself.

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Source: YEN.com.gh