A September 2026 video of Pete Edochie paying tribute to Olu Jacobs has resurfaced following the veteran actor's death on November 25, 2026

In the footage, Edochie spoke candidly about mortality, acknowledging that when God calls time, there is nothing anyone can do

Edochie died exactly 70 days after Olu Jacobs, bringing two of Nollywood's most iconic careers to an end within the same season

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Weeks before Pete Edochie drew his final breath, he sat before a camera and spoke about death with a calm that, in hindsight, feels like more than grief for a friend.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie reflects on mortality in resurfaced video. Photo: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The footage, recorded in September 2026 shortly after Olu Jacobs passed away on September 16 at the age of 84, has begun circulating again following the news that Edochie himself died on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu.

He was 79 and had been battling prostate cancer.

Pete Edochie's words on mortality

In the tribute, Edochie addressed Jacobs directly, referring to him as "my brother" and praising his courage in the face of prolonged illness. He acknowledged that Jacobs had lived beyond the biblical three score and ten, reaching 84, though he expressed sorrow that the final six years had been clouded by sickness.

His reflections on death were direct and without sentiment.

"Like I said a thousand times, if God says it is time, then it is time," Edochie said, adding that once a person's appointed time on earth runs out, "there's absolutely nothing you can do about it."

He went further, speaking to Jacobs as though reaching across the divide.

"Olu, if it's true that people recognise themselves after death, then there is a possibility we will meet again," he said.

He also praised Joke Silva, Jacobs' wife, for her unwavering support, and expressed hope that one of his late colleague's children would carry the acting torch forward.

Two Nollywood giants gone within 70 days

What was then a heartfelt eulogy from one grieving actor to another now reads as something far more poignant.

Pete Edochie died precisely 70 days after Jacobs, closing a chapter on two of Nigerian cinema's most foundational careers almost simultaneously. Both men were pillars of Nollywood long before the industry attracted international recognition.

His son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, confirmed the death in a statement on behalf of the family, with funeral arrangements to be communicated at a later date.

See the X (Twitter) video below:

Fan reactions to Pete Edochie's resurfaced video

The clip's reappearance struck a nerve across social media, drawing waves of grief and reflection.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@Kgheuer wrote:

"The man already mourned himself. Who are we?"

@Oluwanifemida reacted:

"Life is very deep to understand. Rest in peace to the two legends Sir Olu Jacobs and Pete Edochie. May their souls Rest in peace."

@REMOTE_JNR shared:

"This man looks like he predicted his own death and that's why he kept on attending interviews showing up more and telling his own stories by himself."

@Cleverson_Nedu commented:

"The day he said this, I saw the video, and then I knew that Ebubedike had seen it coming. Rest in peace legend 🕊️"

@triotribeng said:

"Definitely they saw it coming."

Pete Edochie's last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pete Edochie’s final social media post, which showed Toyin Abraham and her crew welcoming the veteran actor to her movie set.

Shared just two days before his death at 79, the cheerful footage became a moving final glimpse of the Nollywood legend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh