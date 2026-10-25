A custom-built Rolls-Royce Phantom commissioned by Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has arrived in Harare, approximately two weeks after he was laid to rest, the final chapter of a luxury acquisition that outlasted its owner.

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The vehicle, valued at an estimated $560,000, had been undergoing international transit and clearance procedures at the time of Chivayo's death. According to Humanitarian Post, those formalities were only concluded after his passing, meaning the car completed its long journey home to an estate rather than to the man who ordered it.

Chivayo had designed the Phantom entirely around his own preferences. From its bespoke bodywork to its tailored interior, every detail was said to reflect the extravagant personal style he never tried to hide throughout his life.

The businessman died alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, in a helicopter crash. His funeral drew large crowds and a procession of high-end vehicles, offering one last glimpse of the world he had inhabited so visibly. The Phantom, still en route at the time, was conspicuously absent.

Across southern Africa, Chivayo was well known for a lifestyle built around luxury marques such as Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz. His social media channels regularly featured his latest acquisitions, and he was equally recognised for his generosity, gifting cars and cash to musicians, religious leaders and other public figures. The custom Phantom had been intended as the next addition to that already considerable collection.

His legacy, however, was never straightforward. Alongside his public generosity, Chivayo attracted persistent scrutiny over his government contracts, business dealings and political connections, making him a polarising figure even among those who admired his flamboyance.

The Phantom's arrival in Zimbabwe now serves as an unexpected postscript to his story. The car he spent time designing and ordering has reached its destination, but the owner who set it all in motion is no longer there to receive it. It is expected to be managed as part of his estate going forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh