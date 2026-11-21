A TikTok video Ohemaa GMB posted on November 11, 2026, resurfaced on social media following reports of the former beauty queen's death

The footage showed the Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 contestant vibing to a song by Ghanaian musician Ofori Amponsah in a cheerful mood

Ohemaa GMB represented the Bono East Region during the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition and was active on social media

Ohemaa Sappama Angela, widely known as Ohemaa GMB, was captured in a lighthearted TikTok video just days before reports of her death emerged, and that footage has now resurfaced across social media, drawing fresh attention from Ghanaians.

Ohemaa GMB's last social media post days before her death resurfaces. Image credit: TV3

Source: Facebook

The clip, which Ohemaa GMB originally posted on 11 November 2026, showed her singing along to a track by beloved Ghanaian musician Ofori Amponsah.

She appeared relaxed and in high spirits throughout the footage, offering what has since become one of her final recorded public moments.

Ohemaa GMB's final social media moment

The video has taken on added significance given how close in time it was to news of her passing.

For many who have come across the clip, it now serves as a rare window into her mood and activities shortly before she died.

The cheerful nature of the footage has made it particularly striking to those revisiting her social media pages.

Ohemaa maintained a consistent presence online, regularly sharing updates and personal moments with her followers, and the November post was in keeping with that habit.

The TikTok post of Ohemaa GMB before her death is here.

Who was Ohemaa GMB?

Ohemaa Sappama Angela rose to public prominence through her participation in the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, the popular television beauty pageant.

She flew the flag for the Bono East Region during the competition, earning recognition from viewers across the country.

Beyond the pageant, she built her own online community, using platforms such as TikTok to stay connected with supporters and share slices of her everyday life.

Her passing has prompted many Ghanaians to look back at her social media history, with the 11 November video becoming one of the most circulated clips in the wake of the sad news.

Ohemaa GMB's landlord speaks after her death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa’s death in Bono East and her landlord’s account of events before police arrived to retrieve her body.

The video has prompted grief and renewed debate about mental health awareness in Ghana, with viewers sharing concerns about signs of distress they say went unnoticed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh