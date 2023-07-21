Ghanaian journalist Regina Asamoah is renowned for her impeccable investigative documentaries

She's earned several coveted awards for her work in media, including the 2019 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Best Female Journalist

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she opened up about her modest journey to becoming a celebrated media personality

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

When renowned Ghanaian media personality Regina Asamoah was a child, she aspired to become a journalist to change society through compelling and engaging storytelling.

Even in her pre- and adolescence, the quest shaped her decisions and stormy journey.

Meet Regina Asamoah. Photo credit: Regina Asamoah.

Source: Facebook

Family life and early education

The native of Swedru Akropong in Ghana's Central Region first walked into a classroom at the Aunty Mercy Preparatory School in Ashaiman New Quarters, Ghana's Greater Accra Region, where she acquired her early education.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''I received my early education before moving to Solidarity International School from classes one to four.

''Later, I moved to class five at the St. Augustine Roman Catholic School in Ashaiman. I went along with my elder sister, who enrolled in Form 1.''

Regina quickly gained friends as a result of her extraordinary academic abilities. She excelled at quizzes, earning the admiration of her classmates not long after being admitted to the catholic school. She later became the compound prefect, combining selling ice water, schoolwork, and responsibilities as a JHS student leader.

See a photo of Regina Asamoah as an adult below:

Meet Regina Asamoah. Photo credit: Regina Asamoah.

Source: Facebook

Balancing her senior high school education with work

The second of four children tells YEN.com.gh that she overcame the challenges to excel in the 2004 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

''It was challenging growing up. We lived in a single room until I completed my diploma in 2010, but we looked up to God. We had to work for everything we had. It was difficult; I sold ice water to support my parents in JHS,'' she tells YEN.com.gh.

''My parents were keen on my development and education despite their financial limitations. Our education was their priority.''

When she enrolled at Apam Senior High School (SHS) to study General Arts to continue her studies, she navigated more difficulties due to financial limitations.

''My parents ran a big bar called Adom Bar. We first operated one in Ashaiman before it was shut down. We also had one in my home town, where I go and assist in selling during festivals,'' says Regina.

She recounts to YEN.com.gh that her parents, in addition to owning the drinking establishment, engaged in other income-generating activities to support the family. Her father works as a welder in his shop at the Tema Fishing Harbour in the Greater Accra Region.

"My mother ventured into yam business, and I recall selling yam after school, on weekends and on vacations to help raise enough money to keep my siblings and me in school," Regina said.

Despite the difficulties that accompanied balancing her studies with selling to support her family, Regina relatively excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2007.

''I joined the sports/cardet team and participated in the What Do You Know series. In addition, I was the chapel prefect. I recall liking Literature and Maths.''

After SHS, Regina enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to earn a Communication diploma certificate before returning to the establishment to bag a degree in Journalism.

''I received my diploma from GIJ in 2010 and returned after my national service at the Techiman Municipal Electoral Commission Office in the Brong Ahafo Region in 2011 to achieve my degree from the same school in 2012. I recall serving as the Coordinator for the Student Chapter of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) then,'' she tells YEN.com.gh.

The media personality returned to her alma mater for her master's in Development Communication in 2015. In 2019, she was selected as part of the second cohort for the Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Financial Journalism Training Programme, a six-month intense training she successfully completed in 2020.

See a photo of Regina Asamoah as an adult and former president John Kufuor below:

Ghanaian Regina Asamoah meets former president John Kufuor. Photo credit: Regina Asamoah.

Source: Facebook

Regina Asamoah's life as a journalist

The 2019 GJA Female Journalist started as a student journalist/attachment at Sena Radio in 2009 after declining an attachment opportunity with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) due to financial reasons over the cost of transportation.

With a recommendation from the Sena Radio director, she returned to work voluntarily in August 2011. By 2012, she had transitioned into a contract worker at the media establishment to earn a salary for the first time as a journalist.

Aside from reporting on general issues, Regina prioritised gender-related stories. This earned her the travel reporter position attached to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. In this capacity, she reported on several high-level conferences, including the 54th Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD54) and the 62nd session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW62) at United Nations Headquarters, New York, in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

She moderated and facilitated several high-level discussions. This included the 2019 National Conference on Sexual Abuse Against Girls and Boys by Plan International and its implementing partners, as well as US Embassy Ghana Shifting the Blame Series.

''In 2014, the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies bought the Sena Radio frequency. I was one of the few people on the list the Sena Radio director presented to work with the new owners of Sena Radio, which later became Atinka FM/TV.

''On February 9, 2015, Atinka FM was officially launched before she quit in June 2023,'' she tells YEN.com.gh.

Regina Asamoah poses with her award in the snap below:

Regina Asamoah honoured at the 2021 Ghana Young Achievers Awards. Photo credit: Regina Asamoah.

Source: Facebook

Awards recognising her work as a journalist

Before leaving the radio and television station, her impeccable work had earned her several titles, including the 2019 GJA Best Female Journalist, the GJA Special Award Winner on Covid-19 Coverage, Ghana Young Achievers Awards Winner as the 2021 Outstanding Youth Activist and Outstanding Youth Achiever. She was also awarded by the Tobinco Group of Companies, of which Atinka FM/TV is a subsidiary, as the 2020 Employee of the Year.

Plan International honoured Regina for her excellent reporting on girls' issues while working as a news editor at Atinka FM/TV.

In 2021, the US Embassy Ghana named her and 15 other personalities as Champions of Ghana for their social media campaign on the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence. Her nomination was no surprise, as Regina is known for her thought-provoking journalistic works on gender-related issues that have helped several defiled girls get justice. Some are put back to school on scholarships.

However, one of the significant initiatives/works that have imprinted her name in the sands of time is the Missing Children Documentary series she began at Atinka TV before she parted ways with the company.

''I was one of the few selected as part of 20 journalists by the Journalists for Human Rights to investigate and report on human rights issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. During this period, I investigated child rights issues in slum communities. I conducted preliminary investigations at Ashaiman Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.''

''I had a hint about children going missing in the community. So, after all my background investigations, I produced the Missing Children Documentary. The first documentary featured over 30 missing children who were kept in an orphanage for months and years, awaiting reunification with their families,'' she recalled.

Launching her foundation

Since the first premiere of her documentary in May 2021, she has continually produced a series of documentaries highlighting the plight of missing children and the need for continuous education and structural reforms to resolve this menace.

The Missing Children Documentary series was awarded the first African award as the 2022 Popular TV Programme of the Year for the impact made. It was also recognised by the GJA as an impactful journalistic work during the 2022 GJA Awards.

On Wednesday, May 24, Regina and her team launched Missing Children Ghana at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra with endorsements from prominent stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Francisca Oteng Mensah, Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d'Orlandi, Department of Social Welfare, Ghana Police Service, Interior Ministry, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Italian Women Association, IPMC Ghana, US Embassy Ghana, UNICEF, Plan International, Knights of St. John International, and many others.

The unveiling of the charity also marked the country's inaugural International Missing Children's Day, which is held every year on May 25.

Regina tells YEN.com.gh that her organisation works with the government and other organisations to trace and reunify missing children.

Missing Children Ghana, through the Missing Children Documentary Series, had reunited more than 200 people with their families, including children and adults, as of July 20, 2023.

Despite the hurdles, including the need for financial assistance, she is determined to reconcile more missing persons, particularly children, with their families.

Regina Asamoah firmly believes that ''one missing child is one too many'' and continually urges everyone to create a safer space for children to live and enjoy their childhood.

She has transparency, gratitude, honesty, loyalty, humility and love for humanity as her principles as she navigates her way through life.

Meet Kojo Soboh

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that business owner Kojo Soboh had quite an easy childhood and education due to his father's occupation as a geologist in the mines.

His father's work provided him and his family a comfortable existence, but the scion of the Soboh family would take a very different path.

Young Kojo wanted to bring people together and entertain them, which would later influence his path to becoming an entertainer and event producer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh