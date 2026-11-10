James Gunn has broken his silence after he and Peter Safran stepped down as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios after four years in charge

Reports claim the pair were informed of the decision by Skydance bosses only days before the leadership change was publicly announced on Monday, November 9

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will take over DC Studios on December 1, while Gunn and Safran remain producers on upcoming DC films and series

Superman director James Gunn has broken his silence on his surprise exit as co-head of DC Studios.

James Gunn breaks silence on his surprise DC Studios exit. Photo source: Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons, U.S. Embassy in the Philippines/Wikimedia Commons

Source: UGC

On Monday, November 9, 2026, it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran would step down as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the studio.

The duo had led DC Studios since November 2022, overseeing the launch of the new DC Universe with films such as Superman and Supergirl.

Notably, their exit came weeks after Paramount’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed in October, creating the newly renamed Skydance.

Gunn and Safran had initially been retained as part of the new leadership. Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will replace them from December 1.

James Gunn’s statement on DC exit

In a lengthy Instagram post, Gunn admitted that running DC Studios had been a trying experience. He said he disliked the at-times corporate nature of the job and thanked Safran for taking the brunt of it.

The filmmaker also described Safran as the smartest and most competent person he knows. Despite saying he would miss the people around him and caring for the iconic characters, Gunn said he was “incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.”

He added that he and Safran were not immediately done with DC or superheroes.

The Instagram post from James Gunn, in which he speaks on his DC Studios exit, is below.

How James Gunn reportedly learned of exit

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz visited Gunn and Safran’s offices on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank on Friday, November 6.

Sources told the outlet that the DC heads were informed that the plans had changed despite earlier assurances they would be part of the new studio.

Notably, this was just three days before the change was made public.

The report cited tensions over reporting lines, as the duo previously reported directly to former Warner Bros.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Sources also claimed the pair were slow to share plans and footage with Skydance’s film chiefs, Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg.

Who is Jeremy Latcham, Gunn’s replacement?

Latcham is a Marvel veteran whose producing credits include Iron Man, The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Gunn’s own Guardians of the Galaxy.

He will lead DC’s film, television and animation slate, overseeing the creative pipeline, production, talent and strategy.

Unlike his predecessors, Latcham will report to Greenstein and Goldberg, the co-chairs of the Skydance Motion Picture Group.

In a joint statement, Ellison and Kreiz said Gunn and Safran had launched a new era for DC Studios and built a slate they were proud of. They also expressed confidence that the duo would ensure a smooth transition.

What next for James Gunn and DC?

Gunn and Safran will remain producers on DC projects and return to their creative work full time.

According to Gunn, the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, starring David Corenswet, is still on the way.

He also disclosed that he was writing another DC project, although he did not give details. Still, The Hollywood Reporter said it remained uncertain whether he would complete his plans for Superman or the wider DC slate.

Patrick Stewart dies at 86

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran actor Sir Patrick Stewart died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the age of 86.

The British star was known for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek. He had been set to return as Professor X in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

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Source: YEN.com.gh