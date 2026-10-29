Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the age of 86

The British actor spent 14 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company before he became famous as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation

He was set to return as Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday, and many fans have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the late actor

Legendary British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, has died at the age of 86.

Veteran British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, smiles at a past event. Photo source: Marvel.

Source: UGC

He died on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, his spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak confirmed.

News of his death was shared on his official social media pages, with outlets including TMZ reporting it shortly after.

Stewart is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013. He also leaves behind his children, Sophia and Daniel. Tributes have since poured in from fans around the world.

Patrick Stewart’s career from stage to screen

Before becoming a household name on screen, Stewart spent 14 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

There, he played roles such as Mark Antony, Henry IV, Shylock and Oberon. His big break on television came when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The role made his command “Make it so” one of the most famous lines in TV history. Stewart later returned to the character in the series Star Trek: Picard.

He also earned a Tony Award nomination for Macbeth on Broadway in 2008 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in June 2010.

Patrick Stewart’s iconic Professor X role

To a new generation of fans, Stewart was best known as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films. He played the telepathic leader of the X-Men from the original trilogy through to Logan in 2017.

Stewart returned to the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. He was also set to play Professor X again in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Many fans said watching the film would now be emotional.

The Instagram post by TMZ, in which Patrick Stewart’s death is announced, is below.

Marvel Studios pays tribute to Patrick Stewart

Marvel Studios has paid tribute to Stewart in a statement shared on X.

“All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart,” the studio wrote.

The studio said Stewart brought Professor Charles Xavier to life “with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity.”

It added that he defined the character for generations of fans, “from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday.” “He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman,” the statement read.

Marvel also extended its sympathies to his wife, children, friends and fans.

Fans mourn Patrick Stewart

Social media users flooded the comment section with tributes to the late actor. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

sherwinstark said:

“Rest in peace, Professor X. Thank you for all the great films. Watching Avengers Doomsday knowing you’re no longer with us will feel really heartbreaking. We love you forever.”

dave_lister86 said:

“Nah, I’m done with 2026 now. RIP Patrick Stewart aka Jean-Luc Picard.”

josheli08 said:

“2026 is taking so many legends. RIP.”

blairray24 said:

“Omg, 2026 has been insane with celebrity deaths.”

Alien star Tom Skerritt dies at 93

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Top Gun and Alien star Tom Skerritt had died at the age of 93. His family confirmed his death in a statement to media outlets, including People, in October 2026.

Born in Detroit in 1933, Skerritt built a long career in film and television.

He starred in MAS*H, Steel Magnolias and Contact, among other productions. Skerritt won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993 for Picket Fences.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh