Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited Accra on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, to present a detailed report on the Bawku peace mediation to President John Mahama

In a video, the Asantehene made a quick stop at a luxurious residence before visiting the Jubilee House to meet the president and other top personalities

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grand residency in Accra has triggered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has courted attention after his residence in Accra surfaced following his trip to the capital for a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Otumfuo visits his grand residency after travelling to Accra. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio, @meyeasanteni/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently travelled from the Ashanti Region to Accra to formally submit a detailed report on the Bawku peace mediation to the president as part of efforts to end the conflict between warring factions and bring long-lasting peace to the municipality.

The Asantehene, whom President Mahama appointed to lead the mediation efforts earlier in 2025, has previously engaged in several rounds of talks with leaders of the ethnic groups involved in the conflict throughout the year.

Otumfuo and his subjects received a great reception from some prominent personalities, including controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium, after they arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The TikTok video of Otumfuo's arrival at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of his meeting with President Mahama is below:

Otumfuo visits his residency in Accra

Following his arrival in Accra, Otumfuo and his convoy departed the airport and headed to a big mansion, which served as his residency.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger MeYɛ Asanteni Media, the Asantehene beamed with excitement as he arrived at the premises before his visit to the Jubilee House to meet President Mahama and other top dignitaries.

The compound of the mansion, which had been tiled and fortified with security fences, was filled with several expensive luxury vehicles.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shows off his golfing skills in Barbados. Image credit: @manuelphotos_1, @meyeasanteni

Source: Twitter

Otumfuo received a rousing reception from many individuals, including former cabinet minister under the previous Akufo-Addo government and running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The individuals paid homage to the Asantehene as he shook hands with an elderly woman and had a friendly exchange with Opoku Prempeh before entering the big mansion with his subjects and security detail.

The exact location of the residence, which looked like a palace, in Accra has not been determined. It is also not known if it belongs to Otumfuo.

The TikTok video of Otumfuo visiting the residency in Accra is below:

Otumfuo's residency in Accra stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Francis commented:

"He is highly protected than anybody in Ghana, wow...😳😳 security very tight."

Kwame Holiday said:

"I love the way the Asantehene travels with the Abrempong and Amanhene. Wow."

Franklin 1706 wrote:

"Nana mabo memuase. Kotokohene. Piaww."

Otumfuo distances himself from Daddy Lumba's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo distanced himself from Daddy Lumba's funeral service during a meeting at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Asantehene stated that the late singer's family needed to consult the Nsutahene instead of him for the funeral arrangements.

Otumfuo also blasted the sub-chiefs who had involved themselves in the dispute between Daddy Lumba's family.

Source: YEN.com.gh