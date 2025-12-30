Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his family spent time with Juabenhene Siriboe II and his family at his residence during the Christmas celebrations

In several videos, the Asantehene, his wife, and his children received a tour of the Juabenhene's massive house with others

Otumfuo and his family's rare public sighting at the Juabenhene's residence has triggered reactions from many Ghanaians online

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has garnered attention following his rare public appearance with his family at Juabenhene Siriboe II's residence in Juaben, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Otumfuo visits Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II’s residence with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and children, Afia Kobi Serwaa and Kwame Kyeretwie, on December 28, 2025. Photo source: @meyeasanteni

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, the Asantehene, his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu and two children, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, visited the Juabenhene and his family during the Christmas festivities.

The visit marked a rare public sighting for the Ashanti Kingdom's royal family in several months.

Otumfuo and family visit Juabenhene's residence

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo was spotted arriving at Juabenhene's mansion inside a convoy with his family.

The Asantehene, sporting a suit, received a rousing reception from Siriboe II, with whom he shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Following their interaction, Otumfuo and his family, accompanied by their security detail, subsequently greeted Juabenhene's wife and other individuals who were present at the residence to welcome them.

The Ashanti Kingdom's royal family entered the building, where the Asantehene continued his friendly conversations with the Juabenhene and took photos with others, including the Juabenhemaa, inside the plush living room.

Otumfuo and his family later joined the Juabenhene and his relatives for a tour of the big farms, palm wine processing house and other areas in the residence.

The TikTok videos of Otumfuo and his family's visit to Juabenhene's residence are below:

Otumfuo bonds with son at Christmas durbar

Otumfuo's visit with his family to Juabenhene's residence comes days after the Asantehene bonded with his son, Kwame Kyeretwie, at a Christmas Durbar at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

The event presented attendees with a rare opportunity to pay homage to the Asantehene, as many took turns to greet Otumfuo by shaking his hand.

The children of the Asantehene were also not left out, as they took turns greeting the king, flanked by his subjects.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Palace View, captured the moment it was Nana Kwame Kyeretwie’s turn, the youngest son of the Asantehene.

Otumfuo’s wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their children attend the grand durbar for the Eswatini ruler, King Mswati III. Photo source: @theasantenation

Source: TikTok

Wearing a broad smile, he bowed and gently put his hand on the lap of the King as he greeted him with a handshake.

At that moment, Otumfuo’s face lit up with a smile as he shook hands once again and conversed with him briefly.

The Asantehene could be seen telling Nana Kwame Kyeretwie to greet and acknowledge the elders seated beside him, which he did with a gesture before leaving.

The TikTok video of Otumfuo bonding with his son at the Christmas durbar is below:

Otumfuo's visit to Juabenhene's residence stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Royalstone11 commented:

"May God let this man live long so that he will continue to serve my King as he always does."

Anthony Preko Asenso said:

"May God bless our kingdom."

2026 World Cup Messi wrote:

"Aah, so Oheneba still dey give that over 0.5 smile 😂😂😂."

Otumfuo's daughter attends Christmas durbar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's daughter attended the Christmas durbar at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to her father.

In a video, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem had a heartwarming exchange with an individual as she arrived at the event venue with a friend.

Otumfuo's daughter's appearance at the Christmas durbar triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh