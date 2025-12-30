Otumfuo Visits Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II's Gigantic Residence With Wife and Children
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his family spent time with Juabenhene Siriboe II and his family at his residence during the Christmas celebrations
- In several videos, the Asantehene, his wife, and his children received a tour of the Juabenhene's massive house with others
- Otumfuo and his family's rare public sighting at the Juabenhene's residence has triggered reactions from many Ghanaians online
The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has garnered attention following his rare public appearance with his family at Juabenhene Siriboe II's residence in Juaben, Ashanti Region of Ghana.
On Sunday, December 28, 2025, the Asantehene, his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu and two children, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, visited the Juabenhene and his family during the Christmas festivities.
The visit marked a rare public sighting for the Ashanti Kingdom's royal family in several months.
Otumfuo and family visit Juabenhene's residence
In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo was spotted arriving at Juabenhene's mansion inside a convoy with his family.
The Asantehene, sporting a suit, received a rousing reception from Siriboe II, with whom he shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.
Following their interaction, Otumfuo and his family, accompanied by their security detail, subsequently greeted Juabenhene's wife and other individuals who were present at the residence to welcome them.
The Ashanti Kingdom's royal family entered the building, where the Asantehene continued his friendly conversations with the Juabenhene and took photos with others, including the Juabenhemaa, inside the plush living room.
Otumfuo and his family later joined the Juabenhene and his relatives for a tour of the big farms, palm wine processing house and other areas in the residence.
The TikTok videos of Otumfuo and his family's visit to Juabenhene's residence are below:
Otumfuo bonds with son at Christmas durbar
Otumfuo’s daughter shows humility at Christmas Durbar as her response to a seasonal greeting goes viral
Otumfuo's visit with his family to Juabenhene's residence comes days after the Asantehene bonded with his son, Kwame Kyeretwie, at a Christmas Durbar at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, December 25, 2025.
The event presented attendees with a rare opportunity to pay homage to the Asantehene, as many took turns to greet Otumfuo by shaking his hand.
The children of the Asantehene were also not left out, as they took turns greeting the king, flanked by his subjects.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Palace View, captured the moment it was Nana Kwame Kyeretwie’s turn, the youngest son of the Asantehene.
Wearing a broad smile, he bowed and gently put his hand on the lap of the King as he greeted him with a handshake.
At that moment, Otumfuo’s face lit up with a smile as he shook hands once again and conversed with him briefly.
The Asantehene could be seen telling Nana Kwame Kyeretwie to greet and acknowledge the elders seated beside him, which he did with a gesture before leaving.
The TikTok video of Otumfuo bonding with his son at the Christmas durbar is below:
Otumfuo's visit to Juabenhene's residence stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Royalstone11 commented:
"May God let this man live long so that he will continue to serve my King as he always does."
Anthony Preko Asenso said:
"May God bless our kingdom."
2026 World Cup Messi wrote:
"Aah, so Oheneba still dey give that over 0.5 smile 😂😂😂."
Otumfuo's daughter attends Christmas durbar
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's daughter attended the Christmas durbar at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to her father.
In a video, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem had a heartwarming exchange with an individual as she arrived at the event venue with a friend.
Otumfuo's daughter's appearance at the Christmas durbar triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh