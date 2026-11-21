A TikTok video posted by blogger Akutia Decor on November 21, 2026, brought renewed attention to the death of Ohemaa, a woman from Bono East

The clip features Ohemaa's landlord recounting what happened before authorities arrived to retrieve her body

The post has sparked an outpouring of grief and debate about mental health awareness in Ghana

A TikTok video posted by Ghanaian blogger Akutia Decor on November 21, 2026 has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the death of a woman known as Ohemaa from the Bono East region of Ghana.

They appear to be recounting events connected to Ohemaa's passing, including what her landlord observed before the police came to collect her body. The footage also features images of the woman herself, adding a personal dimension to the account.

Ohemaa GMB's landlord breaks silence after her death. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Facebook

Ohemaa's death and what her landlord saw

According to the content shared in the video, the landlord described the circumstances leading up to the moment authorities arrived on the scene.

The account suggests there may have been visible signs of distress in Ohemaa GMB's behaviour prior to her death, though the full details of what unfolded remain limited to what was shared in the clip.

The X video is below:

Mental health at the centre of reactions

The post struck a raw nerve with many viewers, with the conversation quickly turning to mental health awareness and how Ghanaian society responds to those showing signs of distress.

@Sandy's look wrote:

"When we talk about mental health ah! People will be commenting rubbish cuz they want someone to go before he/she is confirmed sick"

@Kaakyire🥺💋❤️ said:

"I also saw her that same Tuesday and tbh I was very sad the moment I saw her the girl wasn't herself 😵"

@Georgemensah commented:

"This now a days generation think dis Earth 🌍 is just like how they are seeing it ooo"

The TikTok video is below:

Ohemaa GMB allegedly steals lace in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the allegations against Ohemaa Sappama Angela, including the items a shop owner said were taken and how she was identified.

Obaapa said Ohemaa’s blue leggings helped link her to the earlier incident after she was reportedly apprehended in another case.

No official police statement confirming the claims had been made public at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh