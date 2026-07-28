Veteran Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah has been spotted beaming with pride at a graduation ceremony

He joined a growing list of Ghanaian entertainment personalities pursuing further education recently

Ghanaians online praised him for prioritising education despite his continued success in entertainment

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Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah has been spotted beaming with smiles as he joins a host of Ghanaian entertainment personalities in achieving graduation status.

Bill Asamoah beams with pride at his graduation ceremony. Image credit: Bill Asamoah.

Source: Instagram

The veteran Ghanaian actor's graduation news comes following a couple of entertainment personalities who have made similar academic strides in recent months.

On June 19, 2026, Van Vicker graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Law from Wisconsin International University College.

He was followed by controversial media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, who graduated with an LL.M. in Legal Studies from GIMPA on July 24, 2026, weeks after being granted bail while recovering from an injury sustained during political disturbances.

Bill Asamoah spotted at graduation ceremony

In a video circulated online, Bill Asamoah was spotted seated among fellow graduates at the ceremony.

He was dressed in a white outfit paired with a kente stole bearing the emblem of the Institute of Paralegal Professional Studies, beaming with pride throughout the event.

A separate video also showed him proudly walking to the stage as his colleagues cheered his name loudly.

A TikTok video of Bill Asamoah seated among his colleagues at the graduation ceremony is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Bill Asamoah's graduation

That achievement has since drawn admiration from Ghanaians online, with many praising him for prioritising education despite his success in the entertainment industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ama Yam wrote:

"Kumawood legend still pushing for more knowledge. Congrats to Bill Asamoah. Ɔmo abɔ adwuma ankasa"

Yaanara said:

"Success is not an excuse to stop learning. Bill Asamoah's achievement is a reminder that personal growth and education remain valuable at every stage of life. Congratulations to him."

She added:

"This deserves respect. Many people stop pursuing education once they become successful, but Bill Asamoah chose to keep learning and improving himself. Congratulations on this well deserved achievement."

Auto GIGx indicated:

"It's like most of our stars are taking education seriously nowadays"

QWEKU commented:

"Congratulations to him"

Julius Debrah earns Museum Studies PhD

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah earned a doctorate from the University of Ghana at a graduation ceremony held on July 25, 2026.

His PhD is in Museum and Heritage Studies, a field he has championed through his work at the Presidency. The academic milestone added to Debrah's distinguished public service career under Ghana's government.

Source: YEN.com.gh