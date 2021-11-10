7 old TV Commercials that made life Exciting when There was no Social Media

There have been lots of unforgettable moments on TV particularly in the days when there was no internet or social media

Some of these were video commercials that portrayed different levels of creativity & entertained many

YEN.com.gh has put together 7 of the old TV ads from the 90s and early 2000s that were on the lips of many at the time

In the late 90s and early 2000s when there were no social media platforms, Ghanaians mostly glued themselves to their television sets to derive entertainment.

At the time, TV commercials were the main form of advertisement for many corporate institutions and companies who wanted to put their products in front of prospective customers.

A lot of work went into the making of such commercials and they served as a form of entertainment for Ghanaians as they were played in-between shows.

YEN.com.gh made a list of seven memorable video ads that used to be the talk of the town in those days.

1. Joy FM's commercial

This was an ad about Joy News being a hub for relevant information on the go but the creative manner in which the idea was presented was hilarious beyond description.

2. Cargo drink advert

This commercial was also known as 'shalai tui' because of a phrase used in it.

In the entertaining video, three plus-size women took to the dancefloor to shake the ground in a bar after they were ironically invited by a smallish man.

3. US rice

The commercial of one US rice brand was one that got imitated by many children of school-going age at the time due to the outfit the character wore, the dramatic display he put up as well as the manner in which he pronounced words

4. Drug awareness

This was a campaign to caution young people on the use of drugs. In the commercial, cartoon characters put up humorous displays as a kid was able to 'throw away' two heavily-built men who wanted to lure him into drugs.

5. Keysoap

Keysoap had a number of interesting ads at the time but in one of the most hilarious versions, a woman was heard praising the soap like it was a human being.

Her husband, who thought he was the subject of her descriptions, kept enjoying the accolades until he realized in the end that he was not in mind at all.

6. Ashfoam

Tic Tac and Obrafour, two popular Ghanaian musicians in times past, collaborated to do a commercial for Ashfoam.

Their musical talent and the dance moves they made in the commercial made it a lovely scene for many.

7. Mosquito spray and coil

There were a few insecticide sprays at the time but the ad portraying the annoying and devastating lengths people have to go to in order to kill the insects by hand was a viral content.

A woman who was determined to kill a mosquito ended up hitting the bald head of her husband into a plate of rice.

The lady who made the first-ever mobile money advert

While on the subject of old TV commercials, Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana gave away a two-bedroom house to Rita Tetteh, the lady who played the lead role in the first-ever Mobile Money (MoMo) advert in Ghana.

Rita Tetteh was awarded at the 2019 Momo agent awards at the Alisa Hotel.

The awards ceremony celebrated individuals who have contributed to the success of the MTN Mobile Money over the years.

Rita's advert got aired on television which eventually aided the service to gain grounds all across the country.

