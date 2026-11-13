Beau Jessup, 27, daughter of British actress Lisa Maxwell, died suddenly while enrolled at Columbia University in New York

Columbia Journalism School confirmed her passing, saying it was working with her family to provide support during the difficult period

Jessup held degrees from the London School of Economics and Cambridge and was set to graduate from Columbia in May 2027

Beau Jessup, the 27-year-old daughter of British actress and television presenter Lisa Maxwell, has died unexpectedly while studying at Columbia University in New York.

Lisa Maxwell's daughter, Beau Jessup, dies at 27 while studying at Columbia University. Image credit: New York Post

Source: Twitter

Columbia Journalism School, where Jessup was enrolled in a Master of Science in Journalism programme, confirmed the news in a statement.

"Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program," the institution said, adding that it was working closely with her family to offer support.

The university did not disclose the cause or circumstances of her death, and her family has not issued a public statement as of the time of this report.

Jessup had been on track to graduate as part of Columbia's Class of 2027, with her degree expected in May of that year.

Beau Jessup's academic and creative life

Before arriving at Columbia, Jessup had already built an impressive academic record.

She completed her undergraduate studies in social anthropology at the London School of Economics before earning a master's degree in Writing for Performance from the University of Cambridge.

She was also an accomplished playwright, having written a stage work titled 'The Sandbag', which examined themes of family, memory and inherited narratives.

Columbia News published a tribute interview Jessup had given in October as part of its Notebook series, shared with the blessing of her family.

In the conversation, she spoke candidly about her path to journalism, explaining that growing up alongside a mother who worked in television had deepened her curiosity about how people's stories are shaped and shared with the public.

She described a career vision rooted in people, culture and social issues, with the intention of continuing to write for the theatre alongside her journalism work.

Lisa Maxwell's daughter and her mother's career

Her mother, Lisa Maxwell, is best known to British audiences for her long-running role as Detective Sergeant Samantha Nixon in the police drama 'The Bill'.

Maxwell also became a familiar face on daytime television through her time as a panellist on ITV's 'Loose Women'.

The British actress had previously spoken with evident pride about her daughter's acceptance into Columbia's prestigious journalism school.

The sudden loss of a young woman with such clear intellectual and creative ambitions has drawn an outpouring of attention to her life and the work she leaves behind.

The X post announcing the death of Lisa Maxwell's daughter is below.

Donnie Dunagan dies at 92

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Donnie Dunagan, the child actor who voiced young Bambi in Disney’s 1942 animated film and died at 92 after battling lung cancer.

Beyond his early Hollywood career, Dunagan served 25 years in the US Marine Corps, earning three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

His journey from a beloved Disney character to a decorated veteran revealed a life few viewers knew.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh