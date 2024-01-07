Emma Watson's net worth: How wealthy is the British actress?

Emma Watson is a famous British actress, model, and activist. She is best known for her iconic portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. The star has captivated audiences worldwide with her acting prowess and has also made a significant impact in modelling, philanthropy, and activism. So, what is Emma Watson's net worth?

Over the years, Emma Watson became a household name in the entertainment industry. Besides her first acting role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, she has starred in the blockbuster fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, This is the End, Noah, Regression, and The Bling Ring. She also endorses luxury brands such as Calvin Klein, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Lancôme cosmetics.

Who is Emma Watson?

She is a renowned actress, model, philanthropist, and activist. How old is Emma Watson now? She was born on 15 April 1990 in Paris, France. She is 33 years old as of January 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Emma has four siblings.

After her parents' divorce, when she was five years old, Emma and her parents relocated from France to England. When she was six, she realised she wanted to be an actress. Consequently, her parents enrolled her in the Stagecoach Theater Arts Oxford branch, where she honed her acting skills.

She was only nine years old when she landed her first significant acting role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. Before being cast in the series, Emma had never been on a film set and had only appeared in a few stage productions.

What is Emma Watson's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emma Watson has a net worth of $85 million as of 2024. She has amassed her wealth from her lucrative acting career and endorsement deals. She's the second wealthiest Harry Potter actor, after Daniel Radcliffe. Below is a breakdown of her income sources and more.

Acting career

Emma Watson earned $15 to $20 million per year in acting salary alone during the height of her Harry Potter career. Her performances in the films earned her a lot of praise and awards.

Emma's work in the famous series was estimated to have earned her more than $13 million by the summer of 2007, at which point she acknowledged that she was financially secure and would never have to work again to make a living.

She was ranked sixth on Forbes' "Most Valuable Young Stars" list in 2009. The following year, she was named Hollywood's highest-paid female star, earning $24.8 million in 2009. Forbes ranked her as one of the world's highest-paid actresses in 2017, with annual earnings of $14 million.

How much was Emma Watson paid in Harry Potter?

Emma Watson earned an estimated $70 million for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. While her exact salary for each film is not publicly disclosed, she is said to have earned $30 million for both Deathly Hallows films and $4 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

How much did Emma Watson make from Beauty and the Beast?

Emma reportedly received a $3 million advance for her performance as Belle in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast in 2017. She is believed to have made an additional $12 million thanks to box office bonuses on the film, which grossed $1.27 billion on a $160 million budget.

The talented actress has also starred in several motion pictures, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, My Week with Marilyn, This is the End, The Bling Ring, Noah, Regression, Colonia, The Circle, and Little Women, which has earned her a plausible income.

Modelling career

Emma is also a famous fashion model. Her modelling career began in 2005 with a Teen Vogue photoshoot. She was the youngest ever to grace the cover of the now-defunct teen magazine.

She has since modelled for two campaigns for the British fashion house Burberry, for which she reportedly received a six-figure fee. In 2011, she was chosen as the face of Lancôme, a French perfume and cosmetics brand.

Emma Watson joined the board of directors of Kering, a luxury brand group, in 2020 as an advocate for sustainable fashion. She also became the face of Prada Beauty's new fragrance, "Paradoxe", and appeared in their beauty campaign in August 2022.

Emma Watson's real estate ventures

Watson made her first real estate purchase at 18 in 2008, when she paid $1.2 million for a luxury ski chalet in Meribel, France.

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Watson revealed that she purchased a home with a paparazzi-proof entrance via Skype with a real estate agent without ever seeing it first. She said she divided her time between London and New York City in 2019. She paid around $3.3 million for her London home.

Cars

Besides real estate, the actress owns some of the most expensive cars. She purchased a Toyota Prius for around $30,000 in 2009. She also owns an Audi S3 worth around $43,000 and an armoured Cadillac Escalade worth $95,000.

Emma Watson's net worth reflects her prosperous career in the film industry. Her commitment to her craft, educational pursuits, and philanthropic efforts have all contributed to her status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

