Dr Denise A. Asafu-Adjei, MD, MPH, a proud Asante woman of Ghanaian heritage, has become the first Black woman to complete a residency in Urology at Columbia University in New York.

Her feat was announced on X by @TheAsanteNation on June 5, 2025.

Currently, Dr. Asafu-Adjei serves as an Assistant Professor of Urology and Medical Director of Male Reproductive Medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she leads efforts in men’s health, fertility, and reproductive equity.

Her academic journey is equally inspiring. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School, followed by a Master of Public Health from Harvard University.

She later became the first woman to complete an andrology fellowship at UCLA, further solidifying her role as a pioneer in male reproductive medicine.

The Asante Nation, along with many supporters from around the globe, celebrated her achievement with pride, honoring her not just for the barriers she’s broken, but for the example she sets for future generations.

Source: YEN.com.gh