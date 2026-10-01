Nathaniel Mensah announced his resignation from Multimedia Group Limited's Luv FM on Thursday, October 1, 2026

The Ghanaian radio host shared a heartfelt farewell message on X, thanking listeners, colleagues and management

Nathaniel Mensah gave fans a hint at a new chapter ahead but did not disclose his next professional destination

Nathaniel Mensah, a Ghanaian journalist and radio host, has announced his resignation from Multimedia Group Limited after three years with Luv FM.

Nathaniel Mensah resigns from Multimedia Group's Luv FM after three years. Image credit: Nathaniel Mensah

Source: Facebook

The media personality shared the news on Thursday, October 1, 2026, via a post on X, where he published a personal statement reflecting on his time at the organisation and expressing gratitude to those who were part of his journey.

In his farewell message, Mensah described his three years at Luv FM as a meaningful chapter in his professional life.

Rather than focusing on the role itself, he singled out the connection he built with his audience as the most significant part of the experience.

"Luv FM gave me a platform, but you gave that platform meaning," he wrote, directing his words at the listeners who tuned in consistently throughout his time on air.

Nathaniel Mensah's gratitude to colleagues and listeners

Beyond his audience, Mensah also took time to acknowledge those who worked alongside him.

He expressed appreciation to his panel members, producers and management, crediting them with lessons, friendship and memories that shaped his time at the station.

His statement was warm and personal throughout, closing with a message that captured the tone of his entire farewell:

"Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for listening. And thank you for being part of my story."

He signed off simply with:

"With love, Nathaniel Mensah."

Nathaniel Mensah's next move

Mensah did not share details about his next professional move, though his statement made clear that he views this departure as the beginning of a new phase rather than an ending.

He described the period ahead as a "new chapter," suggesting he has plans in motion even if he has chosen to keep them private for now.

His exit from Multimedia Group closes a chapter that saw him build a loyal listener base and a recognisable presence within Ghana's broadcasting landscape.

The X post by Nathaniel Mensah is below.

George Ferguson exits EIB Network

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian broadcaster George Ferguson’s resignation from EIB Network’s Empire FM in Takoradi and the farewell message he shared with management, colleagues and listeners.

Ferguson described his time at the station as a valuable chapter and hinted at a new beginning with the sign-off, “New chapter. New energy. Bigger vibes.” His departure prompted messages of support and questions about what comes next.

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Source: YEN.com.gh