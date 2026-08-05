Veteran broadcaster Bismark Brown, known as 'BB,' has reportedly joined the Multimedia Group

Media insider Offei Wonuanie first reported the exclusive move on August 4

BB has two decades of experience in Ghanaian broadcasting, previously with Happy FM and ETV

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Bismark Brown, widely known as "BB," has reportedly joined the Multimedia Group.

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Bismark Brown reportedly set to joins the Multimedia Group, sparking reactions online. Image credit: BismarkBrown

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian media personality Offei Wonuanie, notable for frequently breaking news of movement in the media landscape, first reported the move on Tuesday, August 4.

In the post shared on Facebook, he said the veteran journalist has "officially" joined the Multimedia Group, although no official communication has yet to be issued to that effect.

"EXCLUSIVE: Former Presenter at Happy 98.9 FM Bismark Brown popularly known as BB has officially joined the Multimedia Group Adom 106.3 FM Adom TV Asempa 94.7 FM. Congratulations Sir. WonuanieSpeaks #ghanamediafillas," he wrote.

Bismark Brown has spent close to two decades in Ghanaian broadcasting. He hosted "Breakfast TV" on e.TV Ghana, fronted the morning show "Ghana Nie" and the political programme "Hot Off The Press" on Atinka TV, and later worked with Oyerepa TV in Kumasi before moving to Happy FM, where he hosted the current affairs show "Epa Hoa Daben."

He was named among Avance Media's top 50 Ghanaian journalists in 2018 and was selected in July for the 2026 Ethics and Responsible Artificial Intelligence Fellowship for journalists.

The Multimedia Group, founded in 1995 by Kwesi Twum, operates Joy FM, Hitz FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM, Nhyira FM, Luv FM, Joy News, Joy Prime, Adom TV and myjoyonline.com.

The Facebook post with details of Bismark Brown's reported Multimedia move is below.

Reactions to Bismark Brown's Multimedia move

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reports of Bismark Brown joining the Multimedia Group.

Amponsah Peasah said:

"Happy fm dier se agu dadaada enti he can go anywhere."

Abubakari Gibrilla wrote:

"He will be a better host of Badwam on Adom TV, the current host dey bore me."

Sakyiama Edward commented:

"A better host for Dwaso nsem, no jandam biaaa, congratulations."

Bright Kankam Boadu exits Pure FM

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Pure FM sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu, popularly known as BKB, announced his departure from the media house.

The sports journalist cited the expiration of his contract and a change in ownership at Pure FM as the key factors behind his decision to leave the media house Read more:

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Source: YEN.com.gh