Videos from Daddy Lumba's one-year memorial surfaced online, giving Ghanaians their first look at where the highlife legend was buried

The tomb is housed inside a specially prepared room at his East Legon residence, decorated with photographs and awards from his career

A television inside the memorial room continuously played Daddy Lumba's classic music videos during the family gathering, sparking reactions

Ghana has finally caught a glimpse of where highlife legend Daddy Lumba was laid to rest, more than a year after his passing sparked intense debate over the location of his burial.

Daddy Lumba's tomb finally unveiled as family marks one-year anniversary after his death. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie. Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, 27 July 2026, family members converged at his East Legon residence to mark one year since his death.

The private gathering also served as the occasion for the performance of widowhood rites for his second wife, Odo Broni, bringing close relatives together for what was clearly an emotionally charged day.

Footage from the memorial has since circulated on social media, and for the first time, Ghanaians can see the tomb that has been the subject of prolonged speculation and conflicting accounts since the musician died.

Daddy Lumba's East Legon Memorial Room

Rather than being situated in an open compound, the tomb occupies a dedicated room inside the family home, designed in a manner that reflects the immense stature Daddy Lumba held in Ghanaian music.

The space has been thoughtfully arranged, with framed photographs from his decades in the industry lining the walls alongside several of the awards he accumulated over his storied career.

Perhaps the most striking detail is the television set placed inside the room, which plays his classic music videos on a continuous loop.

For family members and visitors paying their respects, the experience of watching his performances while standing beside his tomb created a deeply moving atmosphere, a fitting tribute to a man whose voice shaped generations of Ghanaian music lovers.

The footage has drawn widespread attention online, with many Ghanaians applauding the family for honouring Daddy Lumba in such a dignified and considered way.

Several commenters noted that the video has effectively closed the chapter on the controversy surrounding his burial, a discussion that had lingered unresolved since his passing.

One year on, his music continues to hold its place in the hearts of fans across Ghana and beyond, while the memorial room at his East Legon home now stands as a permanent testament to one of the country's most beloved musicians.

The Instagram video showing Daddy Lumba's tomb is below.

Daddy Lumba's children inspected his factory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two of the late Daddy Lumba’s children, Denise and Calvin, at his Lumba Nsu Pa factory warmed hearts on social media.

The clip, which has been gaining attention online, showed the two children of the highlife legend taking a close look at activities at the factory.

Source: YEN.com.gh