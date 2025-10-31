Daddy Lumba's godfather, Adomako Nyamekye, has broken his silence on the ongoing dispute between his late prodigy's family members

In an interview, the highlife music legend spoke about his spiritual encounters with his late prodigy after his death

Adomako Nyamekye's remarks have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran highlife musician and godfather of the late Daddy Lumba, Adomako Nyamekye, has broken his silence on the ongoing dispute between members of the late singer's family.

Daddy Lumba's Godfather Adomako Nyamekye, recounts the strange dreams he has had about the late singer after his death. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, DADDY LUMBA, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

On Friday, October 31, 2025, the Adjoa Pinamang hitmaker was among several individuals, including Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu and family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, who appeared at the Kumasi High Court.

The parties involved in the family dispute and their legal team went to the court to file all necessary legal processes for a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late musician.

On October 28, 2025, the court dismissed the late singer's first wife Akosua Serwaa's application for an injunction on her husband's funeral, which has been scheduled for December 6 in Kumasi.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled in favour of the late musician's Abusuapanin, who has been bestowed with the authority to carry out the funeral as originally planned.

In an interview captured by Gossips24TV after the court proceedings, Adomako Nyamekye noted that he was looking for a victory for his late prodigy in his family's ongoing legal case.

In response to Ernestina invoking Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's sacred oath, he noted that he expected the traditional leaders and elders to carry out the necessary traditional practices to ensure that the matter is settled.

Daddy Lumba's godfather recounts dreams

Nana Adomako Nyamekye noted that he has had several dreams about Daddy Lumba since his passing several months ago. He declined to share many details regarding his spiritual encounter with his late godson.

Kwame Sefa Kayi appeals to the late Daddy Lumba's family over their legal dispute. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Asempa 94.7 FM, DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

However, the highlife music legend claimed that he had suffered from insomnia because of the complaints from his late prodigy whenever he visited him in his dreams.

He said:

"Daddy Lumba's spirit is working. He always said he never wanted any embarrassment after his death. I have had many dreams about him since he died."

"I can't sleep at night because of the things he has told me in my dreams. That is why I have been following this court case to ensure that Daddy Lumba emerges as the victor."

Adomako Nyamekye also noted that he would compose tribute songs for the late Daddy Lumba before his burial service.

The video of Daddy Lumba's godfather, Adomako Nyamekye, speaking about his dreams is below:

Daddy Lumba's godfather's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sage commented:

"This man is very intelligent 👏."

Baby wrote:

"Where is Nana Acheampong?"

Asanteadepapabi said:

"Nipa nyɛ. Especially in Ghana. They will clearly call white black without shame."

Izzy_baby89 commented:

"Well spoken. This is the real Abusuapanyin👏👏."

Ernestina Fosu chases after Abusapanin at court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosu chased after Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at the court premises after the hearing on Friday, October 31, 2025.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's elder sister was restricted by her family head's bodyguards as she heavily descended on him over his actions after her brother's death.

Ernestina Fosu also levelled several allegations against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu as his guards escorted him to his vehicle.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh