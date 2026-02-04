Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gained global recognition after she delivered her lines in fluent Yoruba on the set of Netflix's Anikulapo

The celebrity mom has won hearts after she embraced the Nigerian language so confidently, calling it a sign of dedication to her craft

Maxwell Mensah's alleged girlfriend, Serwaa Prikels and other stars have commented on Fella Makafui's post on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has made fans proud after starring in the Netflix film Anikulapo: A Ghoul Awakens.

The YOLO star won hearts after delivering her lines in a completely different language, showcasing her versatility in the star-studded movie.

Fella Makafui speaks Yoruba in Netflix movie

Fella Makafui has impressed Ghanaians with her role in the hit Netflix film Anikulapo: A Ghoul Awakens. The actress, who plays the character Abena, shared videos of herself studying her script and learning the Yoruba language from scratch ahead of filming.

The actress revealed that the film’s director, Kunle Afolayan, informed her she would need to speak fluent Yoruba for the role, a requirement that initially made her nervous. The movie, released on Netflix on January 30, 2026, is available in over 191 countries.

"My heart skipped for a second because I had never even said ‘the’ in Yoruba before. But I told him, Yes sir, I can do it," he said.

Fella Makafui shares struggles of learning Yoruba

To prepare for the role, Fella Makafui worked closely with a language coach. She revealed that she would wake up early to request voice notes from her coach and listen to them repeatedly throughout the day, wherever she was.

The actress expressed gratitude to the film’s director and cast for creating a supportive working environment that helped her overcome both the language barrier and performance pressure.

"I woke up at dawn, asking my coach for voice notes and listening to them everywhere I went. It was the hardest role I’ve ever taken on, but it was exactly the challenge I wanted," she added.

Reactions as Fella Makafui speaks Yoruba

Some social media users have applauded Fella Makafui after they watched the new movie, which premiered on 30th January on Netflix.

"Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love and reviews on my performance in ANIKULAPO: The Ghoul Awakens. Seeing you appreciate my effort, especially the Yoruba language, truly means the world to me. Please keep watching the series and sharing your reviews."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Congratulations sweetie, we’re super proud of you 💪🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥💝🔥."

salamirotimi stated:

"Oremi👏👏👏."

victorialebenee commented:

"Well done Norvi👏👏👏👏🙌."

oyindamolasanni_ stated:

"Ore Mi❤️❤️❤️ I’m proud of you babes."

serwahprikels stated:

"I can’t wait to see ittt😍😍🔥."

