Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, born Clara Benson, graduated from Knutsford University with a bachelor’s degree after four years of study.

She shared pictures with a caption summarising her schooling experience at the university located in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

In an Instagram post, Maame Serwaa said she was proud of her achievement and grateful to everyone who has helped her attain higher education.

“After 4 years of hard work, growth, and perseverance, I am proud to announce my successful completion of a Bachelor’s Degree at Knutsford University! 🌟.”

“This achievement is a testament to the power of determination, faith, and the unwavering support of my loved ones. To everyone who believed in me and walked this journey with me, I say thank you! 🙏,” she added.

Maame Serwaa said she hopes to pursue better and higher things after graduation.

“Here’s to new beginnings, greater heights, and making every dream a reality. 💫”

Netizens congratulate Maame Serwa

Netizens congratulate Maame Serwa

“Congrats sweety, just wondering did you graduation alone?❤️.”

“Congratulations 🎊🍾🎈🎉 My Baby. Well done 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿.”

“Congratulations love😍.”

“Congratulations Young Legend ❤️.”

“congratulations Clara!!🍾😍.”

“Your graduation pictures de3333.”

“A QUEEN and MORE. Congratulations my lady 🎊🎉👩‍🎓.”

“you sure say you go class? 😂 cos I didn't see you once these 4 yrs o @officialmaameserwaa cos I would've changed my course to your course real quick 😝.”

