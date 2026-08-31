Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo, the veteran Kumawood actress beloved for her dramatic roles, has reappeared in a new TikTok video after staying out of the public spotlight for years

The footage showed Kumiwaa addressing the camera at home, speaking with the animated energy that made her a household name in Ghanaian cinema

Fans flooded the comments with nostalgic messages, recalling how the actress moved them to tears during her decades-long career in Kumawood

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Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo, the veteran Kumawood actress widely known simply as Kumiwaa, has made an unexpected return to public view after years away from the spotlight, and the reaction from fans has been overwhelming.

Veteran Kumawood actress Kumiwaa resurfaces in a new TikTok video after years out of the public eye. Photo source: GH Page, Farmhouse Productions, @kumiwaa.naomi9/TikTok

Source: Facebook

New footage shared on TikTok showed the actress in fine form, filming herself indoors in what appears to be a home setting.

Speaking directly to the camera with her signature animated gestures and shifting expressions, actress Kumiwaa delivered a passionate monologue that transitioned between humour, seriousness, and dramatic flair.

The video is a reminder of precisely why she became one of Kumawood's most recognised faces over her decades-long career.

The TikTok video of veteran Kumawood actress Kumiwaa speaking is below:

Kumiwaa's return sparks nostalgic fan reactions

For many Ghanaians, Kumiwaa, who has starred in several high-profile movies alongside top actors like Agya Koo, Adjetey Anang, Mercy Asiedu, Katawere, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Paa George and others for decades, was a defining presence during the golden years of local Akan-language cinema.

Her ability to shift from comedy to raw emotion in a single scene earned her a devoted following, and the sight of her back on camera has clearly stirred memories for an entire generation of fans.

The warmth of the response from netizens reflected just how deep Kumiwaa's connection to her audience runs.

For many, the YOLO TV series actress was not simply an entertainer but a formative part of their childhood, a performer whose work in Kumawood films left a lasting impression across multiple generations of Ghanaian viewers.

The comments section filled quickly with messages from people who grew up watching her on screen.

Kwame Sarpong wrote:

"Before Emelia Brobbey, there was Maame Kumiwaa. This woman can cry😂😂😂😂."

Dj K-Gee The Mix Master said:

"I have been following you since my childhood because of your voice and the way you sing aww."

Mama Gee commented:

"Hey Madam, how are you? It has been a long time. Thank God for your life. You are still looking nice. Wow, thank God. Take care of yourself, okay. God has blessed you."

Ashly_Armah_logoligi added:

"The way this woman made me cry in my childhood time erh ... a very good actress."

Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Daavi's reappearance in a video shared by Amanda Jissih, which captured a surprise street encounter.

As Ghanaians reminisced about his memorable performances, the clip reignited a deep sense of nostalgia and curiosity about Albert Kuvodu's long absence from the entertainment scene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh