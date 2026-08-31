Kumiwaa: Veteran Kumawood Actress Resurfaces in New TikTok Video After Years Out of Public Eye
- Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo, the veteran Kumawood actress beloved for her dramatic roles, has reappeared in a new TikTok video after staying out of the public spotlight for years
- The footage showed Kumiwaa addressing the camera at home, speaking with the animated energy that made her a household name in Ghanaian cinema
- Fans flooded the comments with nostalgic messages, recalling how the actress moved them to tears during her decades-long career in Kumawood
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Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo, the veteran Kumawood actress widely known simply as Kumiwaa, has made an unexpected return to public view after years away from the spotlight, and the reaction from fans has been overwhelming.
New footage shared on TikTok showed the actress in fine form, filming herself indoors in what appears to be a home setting.
Speaking directly to the camera with her signature animated gestures and shifting expressions, actress Kumiwaa delivered a passionate monologue that transitioned between humour, seriousness, and dramatic flair.
The video is a reminder of precisely why she became one of Kumawood's most recognised faces over her decades-long career.
The TikTok video of veteran Kumawood actress Kumiwaa speaking is below:
Kumiwaa's return sparks nostalgic fan reactions
For many Ghanaians, Kumiwaa, who has starred in several high-profile movies alongside top actors like Agya Koo, Adjetey Anang, Mercy Asiedu, Katawere, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Paa George and others for decades, was a defining presence during the golden years of local Akan-language cinema.
Her ability to shift from comedy to raw emotion in a single scene earned her a devoted following, and the sight of her back on camera has clearly stirred memories for an entire generation of fans.
The warmth of the response from netizens reflected just how deep Kumiwaa's connection to her audience runs.
For many, the YOLO TV series actress was not simply an entertainer but a formative part of their childhood, a performer whose work in Kumawood films left a lasting impression across multiple generations of Ghanaian viewers.
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The comments section filled quickly with messages from people who grew up watching her on screen.
Kwame Sarpong wrote:
"Before Emelia Brobbey, there was Maame Kumiwaa. This woman can cry😂😂😂😂."
Dj K-Gee The Mix Master said:
"I have been following you since my childhood because of your voice and the way you sing aww."
Mama Gee commented:
"Hey Madam, how are you? It has been a long time. Thank God for your life. You are still looking nice. Wow, thank God. Take care of yourself, okay. God has blessed you."
Ashly_Armah_logoligi added:
"The way this woman made me cry in my childhood time erh ... a very good actress."
Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Daavi's reappearance in a video shared by Amanda Jissih, which captured a surprise street encounter.
As Ghanaians reminisced about his memorable performances, the clip reignited a deep sense of nostalgia and curiosity about Albert Kuvodu's long absence from the entertainment scene.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh