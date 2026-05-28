Kumawood star Maame Serwaa dazzled at Dormaahene's 60th birthday celebration on Wednesday, May 27

The actress wore an elegant mint green gown, stealing the spotlight as stars gathered for the event

A video of her at the ceremony that appeared online lit up social media with mixed reactions over her looks

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Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, was the toast of many as she attended the 60th birthday celebration of Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu II.

Actress Maame Serwaa trends online after attending Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu II's 60th birthday party. Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Agyemang Badu II climaxed his 60th birthday celebration with a big party at the Abanpredease Palace in Dormaa on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The party saw some Ghanaian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and Kwabena Kwabena, in attendance. Maame Serwaa was also present.

Arriving at the party, Serwaa looked elegant in a highly detailed mint green evening gown, featuring a low-cut neckline heavily embellished with a pattern of small pearls, glass beads, and larger stones along the border.

Her fabric was adorned with structured lines of beadwork that created a starburst or fan-like geometric patterns across the chest.

On her right shoulder was a prominent tassel made of multiple strands of matching mint green beads, which cascaded downwards.

For her hair, she styled it in a sleek, gelled-down look with baby hairs along the hairline. She paired the look with glamorous evening makeup, featuring dramatic lashes, and accented her look with a subtle nose ring.

In a video, she was spotted sitting at a table and waving to the camera with a smile.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's at Dormaahene's birthday

The video of Maame Serwaa at Dormaahene's 60th birthday celebration has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While many hailed her looks, others criticised her choice of outfit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

sarponggg._ said:

"She’s so pretty🥹❤️."

_fosuah_owusu said:

"She’s beautiful 😍."

🌸Grace wear🌸🎀

"Awww that’s my momma can’t love you less maame serwaa such a beautiful soul💕😌."

LaBelva Farms 🥚🐓🐟🐝

"I saw her there, and I don’t think the video and pictures did her any good. That dress was outstanding on her. I ain’t who she was I woulda got a picture."

Adjoa Yeboah said:

"Maame Serwaa, since you are fully aware you have EXTRA bust, the least you could have done is not to package yourself in such a low-neckline dress. You can be beautiful and classy without having to appear half-naket. sense."

tiwa_tee10 said:

"More money, more beauty😍😍🔥."

Spendilove Acheampong flaunts beautiful braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Kumawood actress, Spendilove Acheampong, had, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked gorgeous as she rocked brand-new braids and a colourful outfit.

The beautiful actress had her audience laughing as she mimicked a funny sound on TikTok and pulled it off perfectly.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired how fine the actress looked and found her video hilarious

Source: YEN.com.gh