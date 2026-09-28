Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Mista Voltage lost his father, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo, who passed away at the age of 74 years

The grieving musician announced on Facebook on September 27, 2026, that his late father would be laid to rest on Friday, October 2, 2026, in Kumasi

A thanksgiving service was scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at the Amakom Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kumasi, as sympathetic fans flooded his post with condolence messages

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Ghanaian highlife musician Kwadwo Opare-Addo, better known by his stage name Mista Voltage, is mourning the death of his father, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo.

Mista Voltage announces the funeral date for his late father, retired DCOP Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo. Image credit: Mista Voltage.

Source: Facebook

The musician broke the sad news to his followers in a Facebook post that also announced when the funeral will take place.

Mista Voltage is a singer and music producer whose work spans highlife, reggae, dancehall and Afrobeat.

His catalogue includes songs such as "Someone Loves You" and "Cry No More", a collaboration with Afriyie Wutah.

In 2023, he released "Like Play Like Play" featuring Yaa Pono, as well as "The One" featuring Mr Spys and Choobi.

Other releases include "Wobidi", which features His Royal Blackness KKD.

More recently, he has lent his voice to gospel and highlife projects, featuring on Evangelist Vera's "Abandenden" and Bel Owusu's "Ade Kro" in 2025.

Mista Voltage announces father's funeral date

In his Facebook post on Sunday, September 27, 2026, Mista Voltage wrote, "Daddy will be going home on the 2nd of October 2026."

His late father, born in 1952, rose to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police before retiring from the Ghana Police Service.

According to the funeral poster, the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and former IGP James Oppong-Boanuh are among the chief mourners.

The lying-in-state, filing past and burial service will all take place on Friday, October 2, at the Ghana Police Training School grounds in Patasi, Kumasi.

Interment will follow at the Old Tafo Cemetery, with funeral rites continuing at the training school afterwards.

On Saturday, October 3, the family will hold a thanksgiving service at the Amakom Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mrs Comfort Opare-Addo, his widow, leads the bereaved family, and the cause of his death was not disclosed.

The Facebook post of Mista Voltage, in which he announces the funeral date for his late father, is below.

Fans console Mista Voltage over father's death

Fans and colleagues filled the comment section with messages of condolence.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Fred Kyei Mensah wrote:

"Rest well. My condolence."

Mujaykwaku Richmond said:

"My condolences bro, will message you on WhatsApp DM."

Kukudam Kukudam commented:

"My condolences to you and your family."

Nana Kwadwo indicated:

"My deepest condolences to you and the rest of the family, bro."

Adi KoRa added:

"My deepest condolences."

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome mourns his mother

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome announced the death of his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome.

He shared the news during the Global Day of Prayer programme on Saturday, September 26, 2026, saying she passed away on the morning of Friday, September 25.

Tributes poured in from church members worldwide, many of whom credited her influence for shaping her son's faith and ministry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh