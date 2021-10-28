Serwaa Broni, the lady at the centre of President Nana Akufo-Addo's sidechic saga, is into women, YEN.com.gh understands.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Serwaa Broni, known in private life as Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo, created a buzz on social media after she made wild allegations against Akufo-Addo.

Serwaa Broni is married to another woman Photo source: Serwaa Broni

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook live session on Monday, October 25, 2021, that has been circulating online, Serwaa Broni accused the president of coming after her after she rejected his love proposal.

In her video, Serwaa disclosed that she had rejected Akufo-Addo because she was into women thus confirming herself as a lesbian.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Following her revelation, it has emerged that Serwaa is married to another woman. Photos have popped up showing Serwaa and her husband during their wedding.

Source: Yen Ghana