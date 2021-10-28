Serwaa Broni , a Ghanaian lady based in Canada, has made wild claims about President Nana Akufo-Addo on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a Facebook live session on Monday, October 25, 2021, that has been circulating online, Serwaa Broni accused the president of causing her trauma.

According to her Akufo-Addo used operatives of National Security to threaten her life after his attempts to have an affair with her failed.

Photo source: Serwaa Broni, Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Constant proposals for an affair with him

Serwaa Broni indicated in the viral video that she met Akufo-Addo for the first time before he won the 2016 elections to become president.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After he came to power in 2017, they met again at an event and started communicating. Through their communication, she realised Akufo-Addo wanted to have an affair with her but she politely turned him down because she was into women.

They still agreed to be friends and continued their communications on the phone even when she returned to Canada.

Presidential jet ride

Sometime after, she returned to Ghana and got an invitation from the president that she joined him on a trip to Kumasi in his bid to woo her.

She accepted the invitation and thus joined Akufo-Addo and others on the presidential jet to Kumasi for a funeral.

When she returned to Accra, Serwaa said she posted a photo of herself in the presidential jet to Facebook.

The photo, unfortunately, had Akufo-Addo's image reflecting in a mirror and she was asked to pull it down immediately.

Threats after photo and 'robbery'

After obliging to Akufo-Addo's request to pull down the photos, Akufo-Addo kept pestering her to bring her phone to be checked.

She did not like the idea and thus refused. This effectively soured the relationship between her and Akufo-Addo who she claims started threatening her.

It culminated in a robbery in 2019 which Serwaa claims was 'staged' by National Security operatives just to get her phone and other gadgets in a desperate bid to erase any trace of communication between her and the president.

The 'robbery' episode, Serwaa added, had given her Posttraumatic Stress Disorder which she is still treating.

Presidency refuses to comment

Following the allegations, the presidency is yet to respond or release a statement on the matter.

YEN.com.gh's attempt to get an official response has proved futile as our sources have refused to comment.

We had sought ask the following questions:

What is the relationship between the president and Serwaa Broni? Is it true that she went on trips with the president on the presidential jet? Was there any time the president used the National Security to threaten Serwaa? What will be the next line of action from the presidency concerning this issue?

Hopeson Adorye reacts

While the presidency is yet to respond to the allegations, Hopeson Adorye has taken to social media to suggest that Serwaa is a blackmailer.

In what sounded like a warning note, the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso indicated that there is always a price to pay for blackmail.

While he did not mention names in his post, Adorye confirmed his post was about the Serwaa Broni saga while answering a question from Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

Source: Yen.com.gh