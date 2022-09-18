Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa Satekla's daughter has shown off her sense of style and singing prowess

In videos online, Catherine Jidula proved that she can model the runway when she heeded her mother's request to strike a pose

The child was captured in another footage singing Gidigba, a song by her father, and the clips have fans in awe

Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa Satekla's daughter, Catherine Jidula, has shown off her sense of style and singing prowess in recent Instagram videos.

The four-year-old and her younger brother Janam were videoed by their mom while spending time together as a family.

Dr Louisa, who has been a doting mother to the kids since their birth has eyes for their sartorial selections as well.

In one of the clips on Jidula's Instagram account, the child shared an unparalleled view when her mother indicated that her dress was too fitting. Jidula later heeded her mother's request to strike a pose for the camera.

Before Jidula could pose for the camera, her brother briefly stole the spotlight but she took over with her swag and style. She flaunted her braids and her ensemble which included dark shades.

In a subsequent post, the girl was captured singing Gidigba, a song by her father, while someone was washing her hair.

The videos of Stonebwoy's wife and their kids have many amazed and others cackling.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Rashbwoy_musik said:

My people.

Csfabrics shared:

We don’t breathe in couture.

Mayaati_1 commented:

Fashion is pain.

Nahnaforever posted:

As in the reality show is overdue.

Dzifagray said:

She confidently said nop.

Okyeremary093 asked:

Is this her beautiful pose

Duffyshealthandbeauty said:

Eii, my baby. I’ve missed you.

Hi_lhary said:

No no C Mama is a whole woman! Hei! . Love this baby a tad too much.

Abena___zutah said:

So adorable.

Naa_agmorshieley shared

This girl is mpanyinsem eii.

Stonebwoy's Children Jidula & Janam Dance With Joy

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula and Janam warmed hearts with their priceless reactions after seeing their father on live TV.

Stonebwoy appeared on TV3's morning show, New Day, to have a chat with Berla Mundi and Johnnie Hughes.

During the programme, Stonebwoy's song, Everlasting, was played and that got his children who were watching at home excited.

