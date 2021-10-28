Hopeson Adorye has issued a subtle warning to Serwaa Broni, a lady who has dropped 'serious' allegations on President Nana Akufo-Addo and other NPP members.

Serwaa Broni , a lady who is based in Canada, made wild claims about Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

In a Facebook live video which has been circulating, Serwaa Broni claimed that the president through National Security, attacked her through a staged robbery in 2019.

According to the lady, Akufo-Addo sent Hopeson Adorye and other National Security operatives after her because he felt she was going to leak personal information between them.

Serwaa Broni indicated that Akufo-Addo had been pestering her with a love proposal and even took her on a trip with the presidential jet to Kumasi for a funeral.

It was after the trip that her woes started because she had taken a photo on the flight which had Akufo-Addo's image in it and shared on Facebook.

Even though Akufo-Addo called for her to delete the photo, the president did not still trust her and had been doing everything possible to get her phone.

This, she claimed, culminated in the staged robbery which has got her traumatised until now.

While the presidency is yet to respond to the allegations, Hopeson Adorye has taken to social media to suggest that Serwaa is a blackmailer.

In what sounded like a warning note, the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso indicated that there is always a price to pay for blackmail.

While he did not mention names in his post, Adorye confirmed his post was about the Serwaa Broni saga while answering a question from Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

