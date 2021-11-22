Jackie Appiah has fallen during a musical chair competition with one other lady

The lady pulled the chair when Jackie was about to sit, causing the actress to fall to the ground

She was helped up by the organisers and was declared the winner of the game

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has fallen flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

As it is done, they danced around the single chair with music being played in the background.

With so much alertness, the two ladies stumbled over each other in a bid to be the first to sit when the music stops.

In the end, Jackie was very close to the chair and tried to sit only for her competitor to pull the chair for herself.

As a result, Jackie fell on the ground in her white attire and was only helped up by the organisers of the show.

Those around rushed to take photos and videos of her and are seen in the video pointing to her as the winner.

Jackie herself was unperturbed about her falling as she was not hurt, and is seen smiling brightly after she got back on her feet.

This seems to be the very first time such a funky video of the actress has popped up, as she is not known to be that type.

Jackie is mostly either slaying in her designer clothes or cracking ribs with her funny TikTok videos.

Surprising fans at Dubai restaurant

Jackie Appiah recently trended in the news following her warm interaction with some fans at a restaurant in Dubai.

She had gone to the restaurant to eat when two of the waitresses approached to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

They were amazed when they finally got to know that it was their screen idol.

