Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has excited some fans in a restaurant in Dubai where she had gone to eat.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, two of the waitresses at the restaurant approached Jackie to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person, while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

They kept arguing among themselves with the first person saying that: "I swear, she is the one, oh my God".

Eventually, they begged Jackie to take off her nose mask for them to ascertain if she is the one or not.

All this while, Jackie kept answering and saying: "I am not the one, Jackie Appiah looks like me; she is not the one".

Jackie eventually took off the nose mask to end the argument and there was an air of excitement.

The two ladies, with one of them breathing in deeply out of satisfaction, called out to her other colleagues for them to come see the African screen diva.

