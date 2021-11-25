Star actress Yvonne Okoro landed into an unpleasant situation as she celebrated her birthday Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Okoro started off her birthday on a good note by sharing a photo of herself looking beautiful.

Luckie Lawson has slipped with her birthday message to Yvonne Okoro Photo source: @mangosdripgh

In her caption, the actress revealed that she had clocked the age of 37. But that age she mentioned has been put in doubt after her colleague, Luckie Lawson, suggested that Okoro was three years older than the age she had earlier revealed.

Just like many of Okoro's friends, Lawson took to social media to share a photo and a message to the actress.

In her birthday message, Lawson disclosed that Okoro was 40 years old.

"Happy 40th birthday to my sis from another father... The story is long, but the love is endless. You are the definition of what a real friend is... I love you always. You know what wishes are... Long life, good health... As you know God over everything, and He will always be with you @yvonneokoro happy birthday," she said.

