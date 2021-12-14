Kim Kardashian is a step closer to becoming a lawyer after passing her baby bar exam

The reality TV star, passionate about prison reforms, failed the exam thrice but never gave up

Kim said she is proud of the woman she has become, and one bar exam stands between her and her dream

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer. The 41-year-old expressed pride after passing the California baby bar exam following three failed attempts.

Via a social media post on Monday, December 13, the mother of four admitted that passing the exam on her fourth attempt was not a walk in the park.

Failing thrice

Kim said despite failing thrice in two years, she did not give up and is proud of the woman she has become.

“I passed the baby bar exam! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she stated.

The fashion mogul further asserted that she was not favoured, and instead worked hard to pass the exam.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it,” she declared.

Kim further divulged that on her third attempt, she had Covi-19, but said she was not making excuses for previous failures.

Kim's message of encouragement

She wished her father could witness the path she has taken, saying he would be shocked by it. Kim encouraged her fans not to give up by stating:

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels so good once you get to the other side!”

To become a qualified lawyer, Kim will have to sit another bar exam.

Kim frees prisoners

Kim is passionate about criminal justice in the US and is responsible for the release of numerous prisoners.

In 2020, a man named David Jassy was released after Kim Intervened. Jassy had been jailed for 15 years killing someone in a road rage but was released after 11 years.

Jessica Jackson, a human rights lawyer said Kim helped release over five prisoners.

