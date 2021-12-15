Deborah Vanessa has revealed that she enjoyed a blissful relationship with Medikal before Fella intruded

She spoke about the idea of describing Medikal as "sweet-ex" in her birthday message to him

Deborah Vanessa says she is not bitter about Medikal and Fella Makafui because she decided to leave the relationship

Singer and ex-girlfriend of Medikal, Sister Derby, has revealed that she enjoyed a beautiful and sweet relationship with Medikal until Fella Makafui stepped in.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sister Derby was talking about why she decided to wish Medikal a happy birthday in 2020 with the controversial caption: “Happy birthday sweet ex”.

According to her, she decided to use that caption after jovially discussing it with her sister and brother.

A collage of Medikal with wife Fella Makafui, Sister Derby. Photo credit: @fellamakafui @deborahvanessa/Instagram

“I told her I am going to write this and she started laughing and rolling on the floor and told me I am crazy. So I said then let me post it like that,” Sister Derby narrated.

She disclosed that she was surprised the caption went viral the way it did, and decided to make a song out of it.

Asked if she did not feel shy about the way Fella Makafui and others reacted, Deborah Vanessa responded that they had a good and sweet relationship before “whoever stepped in”.

Reaction

Her video has garnered massive reactions with some people saying that the fact that Deborah Vanessa is speaking about Medikal and Fella means she missed him.

See some of the comments here:

nurse_ampomah: “She began having sense n got matured the day she left that boy.”

dherbiewan: “Sweet ex forever their relationship was soo sweet.”

odasaniba_mr_jb_okyere: “The fact that you’re even talking about it in the first place shows you’re lowkey hurting or missed him. Honestly that ain’t bad. Unfortunately Society and Experiences has taught many of us to hide these stuffs (pain, aggression, anxieties, emotions) thinking its weakness.. SMH.”

ewur_abena12: “I just love her and the vibes.”

baba_akimbola: “Madam I here I’m also sweet. But mine will be forever.”

bennybeauty7: “Beautiful debby.”

Fella Makafui and Medikal's love timeline

In 2018, rumours were rife that rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui were in a serious dating business, however, the two denied them.

In March that same year, YEN.com.gh reported of the secret love that was brewing between Fella and Medikal but he responded to the rumours and said that Fella was just his “small girl”.

Eventually, the truth came out that Medikal had chosen Fella over Sister Derby because of Fella’s attractive body.

Another reason given was that Medikal wanted to date someone he was older than, and not a woman who is older than him like Deborah Vanessa.

Source: Yen Ghana