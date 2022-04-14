A woman claiming to be the very first wife of 2Sure of Date Rush fame has popped up on social media's radar

The lady indicated that she had been married to the burgeoning musician for the five years

According to her, they have two children together and she also shared some wedding photos to confirm her claims

Ghanaian musician 2Sure known in real life as Nuhu Mahama of dating reality show Date Rush fame is in the news again following reports of having yet another wife.

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram have it that the budding entertainer has a wife who he married some 5 years ago - making her his very first wife.

According to reports, the lady in question is believed to be called Rebecca and she has two children for 2Sure following their nuptials.

The mother of Rebecca reportedly disclosed the information stating that 2Sure and Rebecca had been married for 5 years and had kids together.

Rebecca's mother added that 2Sure decided to abandon his first wife and secretly married his current wife Mabel Boamah Mahama who is now his second wife.

The family of Rebecca tried to get in touch with 2Sure but he reportedly kept ignoring his wife’s calls and refused to call back.

To prove that what they were saying was true, the family of Rebecca shared some photos from her wedding day with 2Sure and photos of the couple with their sons.

Meanwhile, Nuhu Mahama, a contestant on Date Rush who was on Season 6 Episode 8 on March 6, 2022, and got himself a beautiful date, Lilly Brown, got all hell to break loose during the Date Rush reunion that was held on April 10, 2022.

During the event that saw all the contestants and their respective dates in attendance, Nuhu Mahama better known as 2 Sure's wife popped out of nowhere with a pregnancy.

It was a dramatic moment as the lady who identified herself as Mrs Mabel Mahama indicated that she has been married to 2 Sure for a while now and they are expecting the baby together.

