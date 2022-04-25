A young Ghanaian lady has found love on Date Rush after suffering emotional trauma because of her previous men

According to Obaapa Blessing, as her name goes, her first man got married to a different lady when she was heavily pregnant for him

Blessing gave up on love for years after that but decided to try again, which led her to suffer the same fate in the hands of another man

Obaapa Blessing, a 26-year-old Ghanaian lady who was disappointed by her ex-boyfriend has been able to finally find love on the famous relationship reality show, Date Rush.

Speaking as part of her introduction, Blessing revealed that she was heartbroken and totally shattered when her former boyfriend dumped her when she was five months pregnant for him.

According to Blessing, she had heard rumors that her man had another girl but she decided not to take it seriously because he denied it when she confronted him about it.

Her own words

"The child is not 5 years old and I've been a single mother since then, having given up on love. Unfortunately, I tried dating again and the second man repeated what the first did. That's why I've come to TV3 with the hope of finding my true love," she said.

Blessing went home with a date called Erasmus who she describes as the perfect match for her because of how funny he is.

"My wish has always been to get a man I can freely 'fool' with. Erasmus is so funny, so when I had the chance to decide, I knew he would be the right person for me."

Erasmus was overjoyed to get chosen by the single mother, and this was reflected in the exciting dance he displayed on stage when Blessing hit the buzzer.

See the exciting video below

