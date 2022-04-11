It has been confirmed that 2 Sure, the Date Rush contestant who got a beautiful date named Lilly Brown on the show already has a wife

The lady who identified herself as Mrs Mabel Mahama came out of the blue to introduce herself, which got Lilly crying

2 Sure was made to apologize to everyone including his wife, his date and the general public for misleading them

Nuhu Mahama, a Date Rush Contestant who was on Season 6 Episode 8 on March 6, 2022, and got himself a beautiful date, Lilly Brown, got all hell to break loose during the Date Rush reunion that was held on April 10, 2022.

During the event that saw all the contestants and their respective dates in attendance, Nuhu Mahama better known as 2 Sure's wife popped out of nowhere with a pregnancy.

It was a dramatic moment as the lady who identified herself as Mrs Mabel Mahama indicated that she has been married to 2 Sure for a while now and they are expecting the baby together.

She also revealed that the engagement pictures that have been making rounds on social media since her husband got the beautiful date on the show are indeed true.

Lilly Brown, Nuhu Mahama's Date Rush partner who had been going on dates with him for some time broke into tears upon realizing what she had gotten herself into.

"It's not like I love him or want him but I just don't want to be the reason for another woman's unhappiness. That's something I've never wanted to find myself in, in my entire life," Lilly Brown said.

In the end, Nuhu Mahama was made to apologize to his wife, his date, the entire TV3 Media Limited as well as all the viewers for his actions.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some comments from social media users.

cutesy_akuah indicated:

Next year don’t let anyone advertise what they do, he was just there to promote his noisy songs

tinaetornam mentioned:

Awwww am even crying for her, how he acted as if he has never seen his wife before and was able to deny her

Watch a snippet of the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh