Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, slayed her look for the premiere of her movie, 'Borga' at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on June 24, 2022

She wore an all-pink outfit looking like a boss lady with her sleeveless corset top, blazer and fitted skirt, neatly styled Bantu knots and makeup

Many celebrity friends of Lydia Forson, as well as the cast and many movie lovers thronged the cinema to screen the movie

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, looked incredibly stunning during the premiere of her newly released movie, 'Borga'.

The movie was premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on June 24, 2022, and it saw many celebrity friends of Lydia Forson, as well as movie lovers, throng the cinema to show their support for her.

Lydia Forson. Photo Source: Lydia Forson

Source: Twitter

Present at the movie screening was Ghanaian lawyer and activist, Sandra Ankobiah and many other Ghanaian celebrities, as well as the cast of the 'Borga' movie.

For the movie premiere, she was dressed in an outfit from Sakicole. It was an all-pink outfit. She wore a fitting skirt that was styled such that a part of the skirt length was longer than the other. She wore a corset top with a blazer covering up her shoulders.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Her hair was neatly done by @afro_ele_ and it was styled in Bantu knots with her edges perfectly laid.

Her flawless makeup was put together by @official_allure_by_ben.

Lydia Forson Premieres New Movie 'Borga', Urges Trolls And News Outlets To Give It Same Attention

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has released a new movie titled, 'Borga', and she is urging all news outlets and social media users to give it the needed attention.

According to Miss Forson, social media users especially trolls as well as news and media portals should give it the much-needed attention as they have done to other things she said on Twitter via her tweets.

She noted that Netizens and organisations who used her tweets to gain a lot of traction for their pages and websites should channel that energy into also giving 'Borga' the traction it deserves.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, she pleaded with all and sundry to visit the Silervbird Cinemas, buy a ticket and watch her movie. She also shared the screening days and times of the 'Borga' movie on her page.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh