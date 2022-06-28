Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has broken her silence on ongoing trolls from social media users regarding her house and her source of wealth

She noted that social media users comparing her to fellow actress, Jackie Appiah, shows that she is blessed for acquiring a mansion at the age of 31

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah set the internet ablaze after a video from her plush mansion at Trassaco estate near East Legon in Accra popped up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, says comparing her to fellow actress Jackie Appiah proves that she has done well for herself at her age.

Tracey Boakye's name popped up during social media debates about the source of wealth of Jackie Appiah to afford such a plush mansion.

Jackie Appiah and Tracey Boakye. Photo Source: @jackieappiah @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Many opined that Tracey Boakye used dubious means to acquire her wealth to also afford an expensive and plush house that she lives in at a young age, 31, as compared to Jackie Appiah who acquired hers at 38.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, she broke her silence on the backlash she received from social media users regarding Jackie's mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“When you're blessed, your life (mansion) at age 31, will be compared to people you used to watch on TV when you were a baby. #Multiplelandlady.”

The East Legon Landlady as she calls herself noted that she grew up watching Jackie Appiah and she always looked up to her.

Many social media users also added reggae-dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and rapper, Medikal, to the ongoing debate as well as Tracey Boakye, since they are celebrities who are fond of flaunting their wealth and houses on social media.

Jackie Appiah's Mansion: Video Of Actress' Queenly Bedroom, Smart Toilet & Other Lavish Facilities Pops Up

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been trending online after a video from her plush mansion at Trassaco estate near East Legon in Accra popped up.

The video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh Luchy Donalds was wowed by the magnificence of Jackie's house and was heard showering accolades.

For her, Queen J's Villa, as she called Jackie's house, was no ordinary mansion but a castle. In her excitement, Luchy showed many parts of the house which had never been seen on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh