A video of Kwadwo Sheldon hurling invectives at Lil Win has gone viral on social media

The YouTuber was not happy with earlier comments made by the actor about his programme

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the outburst of Kwadwo Sheldon

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has lashed out at Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win over recent comments the latter made about him.

Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM, Kwadwo Sheldon, who appeared angry, did not mince words as he hurled invectives at Lil Win, saying he was not scared of him.

Kwadwo Sheldon replies Lil Win Photo credit: @Lil Win @Kwadwo Nkansah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He took exception to Lil Win's earlier comments, in which the latter compared his head to a pot, and also went ahead to criticise his show simply because of a review about his upcoming movie, "A Country Called Ghana."

"I have tolerated this for too long. How can someone like this insult me in a video over my face? You are mad; you have been pampered in the country."

"You often say nonsense about me, do you I am afraid of you," he added.

At the time of writing the report, the two-minute Facebook video of Kwadwo Sheldon's outburst had raked in over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the utterances of Kwadwo Sheldon

Social media users who responded to the video shared varied opinions, with some disagreeing with Kwadwo Sheldon about his outburst.

Silas Ofori Odozoa stated:

Kwadwo Sheldon make we think wai. Lil Win fine pass u...w'ay3 woti s3 polytankYou're a classical example of "enemy of progress.

Nuruz Hassan reacted:

Man Lil Win is a national asset.We won't watch you run him and his work down .When did you ( Sheldon) even start this blogging thing ? Before you even went to school Lil Win was . Respect the legend.

Nana Wages commented:

Kwadwo Sheldon, now you know how it feels right. You the person said a lot about Sarkodie and always on him when he had a beef with manifest. Don’t be angry bro just keep quiet and feel it bro, don’t cry bro,you will be fine bro

Lil Wins bans Kwadwo Sheldon from attending his movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win banned Kwadwo Sheldon from attending the premiere of his much-anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

This decision comes amidst a heated exchange between the two, which has been the talk of the town for several days now.

Lil Win, in a TikTok video, made it clear that Sheldon would not be welcome at the premiere of his movie. He stated that even if Sheldon buys a ticket, he will not be allowed to enter the theatre.

